Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kiara Advani pregnant? Actress's recent attire sparks pregnancy rumours

    While Kiara Advani fans are waiting for her next movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha to be released in theatres to witness her and Kartik's blazing on-screen chemistry, Kiara Advani's recent orange ensemble attire has sparked pregnancy rumours.

    Is Kiara Advani pregnant? Actress's recent attire sparks pregnancy rumours vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    Kiara Advani's recent all-orange ensemble attire has sparked pregnancy rumours with her recent outing in Rajasthan. Married to Sidharth Malhotra, Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Kiara Advani has been busy and packed with the promotions of her upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The romantic film also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. On Saturday, Kiara got spotted in Jaipur for a promotional event. Photos from the event went viral on social media and shook the internet. These pictures have sparked pregnancy rumours wherein netizens have claimed she is sporting a baby bump or what looks like a possible baby bump.

    At the event, Kiara donned an orange bralette with a matching blazer and a pair of pants. She was posing for the cameras with Kartik. While the actress looked gorgeous, a section of social media users noticed a particular picture in which she had a bloated tummy and quickly jumped into speculation that she could be pregnant.

    ALSO READ: (Exclusive) Uorfi Javed talks about love, marriage, nepotism and more

    Taking to the comments section of a post by a renowned Indian paparazzi account, social media users claimed they saw a ‘baby bump.’ "We can all see the bump, right?" social media user asked. "Kiara pregnant h kya?," asked another. "Kiara mujhe hi pregnant lg rhi h ya kisi aur ko bhi?" a third user wrote. However, a section of fans also defended Kiara. “All those people who are commenting on the baby bump, do better! Promoting unrealistic beauty standards omds."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

    Kiara married Sidharth earlier this year. Speaking with a bollywood portal, Kiara said, “Abhi Abhi meri shaadi hui hai. Yeh ek love marriage tha. So naturally, main toh believe karti hoon (I got married recently, and it was a love marriage. So naturally, I believe in true love)."

    ALSO READ: Kerala Crime Files: Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT; know more about this Hotstar Original

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahesh Babu purchases expensive gold Range Rover READ about the huge bucks he paid

    Mahesh Babu purchases expensive gold Range Rover; READ about the huge bucks he paid!

    Anaita Shroff Adajania calls herself an Uorfi Javed fan says I always wanted to work on something with her (MAH)

    Anaita Shroff Adajania calls herself an Uorfi Javed fan; says, “I always wanted to work on something with her”

    Tholi Prema Pawan Kalyan 1998 film re-release trailer hitting theatres soon DETAILS here

    Tholi Prema: Pawan Kalyan’s 1998 film re-release trailer; hitting theatres soon DETAILS here

    Allu Arjun to Yash; South actors who can nail Indiana Jones adventures in their unique

    Allu Arjun to Yash; South actors who can nail Indiana Jones adventures in their unique

    Kerala Crime Files Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT know more about this Hotstar Original (MAH)

    Kerala Crime Files: Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT; know more about this Hotstar Original

    Recent Stories

    Russia stops Wagner rebellion; mercenary boss Prigozhin moves to Belarus, fighters redeploy against Ukraine

    Russia stops Wagner rebellion; mercenary boss Prigozhin moves to Belarus, fighters redeploy against Ukraine

    1975 Emergency anniversary: UP BJP leaders to observe 'black day', address public meetings across state today AJR

    1975 Emergency anniversary: UP BJP leaders to observe 'black day', address public meetings across state today

    Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed AJR

    Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed

    Manipur Violence: Women-led mob of 1500 disrupts Army operation, gets 12 KYKL militants released (WATCH)

    Manipur Violence: Women-led mob of 1500 disrupts Army operation, gets 12 KYKL militants released (WATCH)

    Petrol diesel price today: Check latest rates in your city on June 25, 2023 AJR

    Petrol, diesel price today: Check latest rates in your city on June 25, 2023

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon