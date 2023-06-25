Is Kiara Advani pregnant? Actress's recent attire sparks pregnancy rumours

While Kiara Advani fans are waiting for her next movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha to be released in theatres to witness her and Kartik's blazing on-screen chemistry, Kiara Advani's recent orange ensemble attire has sparked pregnancy rumours.

Kiara Advani's recent all-orange ensemble attire has sparked pregnancy rumours with her recent outing in Rajasthan. Married to Sidharth Malhotra, Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Kiara Advani has been busy and packed with the promotions of her upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The romantic film also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. On Saturday, Kiara got spotted in Jaipur for a promotional event. Photos from the event went viral on social media and shook the internet. These pictures have sparked pregnancy rumours wherein netizens have claimed she is sporting a baby bump or what looks like a possible baby bump.

At the event, Kiara donned an orange bralette with a matching blazer and a pair of pants. She was posing for the cameras with Kartik. While the actress looked gorgeous, a section of social media users noticed a particular picture in which she had a bloated tummy and quickly jumped into speculation that she could be pregnant.

Taking to the comments section of a post by a renowned Indian paparazzi account, social media users claimed they saw a ‘baby bump.’ "We can all see the bump, right?" social media user asked. "Kiara pregnant h kya?," asked another. "Kiara mujhe hi pregnant lg rhi h ya kisi aur ko bhi?" a third user wrote. However, a section of fans also defended Kiara. “All those people who are commenting on the baby bump, do better! Promoting unrealistic beauty standards omds."

Kiara married Sidharth earlier this year. Speaking with a bollywood portal, Kiara said, “Abhi Abhi meri shaadi hui hai. Yeh ek love marriage tha. So naturally, main toh believe karti hoon (I got married recently, and it was a love marriage. So naturally, I believe in true love)."

