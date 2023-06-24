(Exclusive) Uorfi Javed talks about love, marriage, nepotism and more

Uorfi Javed also known as Urfi, gets candid with Asianet Newsable, where she talks about trolls, controversies, love life, marriage, nepotism and more. If you are an ardent Uorfi fan, you will love reading her views and answers.

Uorfi Javed dresses boldly, and her DIY ensembles are praised and criticised by many. Uorfi follows her style regardless. The diva went big again and looked lovely in her latest social media photo. Hailing from Lucknow, Uorfi is now a few years old in the industry. It is no less than a daily routine job to surprise fans with her bizarre fashion. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted, her unique outfits take away all the attention. She became the talk of the town for her sartorial choices.

We caught hold of the diva and got some candid answers for some burning topics that are going around on social media. Talking about her love life, the actress said, "As of now, I am not looking for love. I am absolutely single, and I am dating my work. I am just looking at my work and focusing on my projects." When we asked about her idea of marriage, to which she said, "As I told you that I am not looking out for love. I am focusing on work and I want to stick to that."

Uorfi Javed on trolling:

She gets trolled because of her outfit choices and bold statements during media interactions. She also gets into various conservancies due to the same to which she said, "I don't get affected by the trolls anymore. There was a time when I use to feel as such but I don't think it affects me now. Sometimes I do feel that it is too much but then I just see the views and my bank account and I just get happy about people hating me."

However, she admits that she enjoys the attention of social media users and media. "As an artist, I absolutely love the attention I get. We are in an industry where attention is very important and I feel each actor who is in the industry wants the attention. I feel very happy to get the attention," Uorfi Javed said.

Uorfi Javed on nepotism:

Talking about the nepotism debate, she said that the struggle is more for the outsiders than the star kids, "people like us, who are not from the industry, take a little more time to get that type of success or opportunity as compared to star kids. But it's not even their fault that they are born into that family so I won't blame them. But if the comparison is to be said then I must say that struggle is more than the star kids.

Uorfi Javed on the work front:

Bigg Boss OTT famed Uorfi Javed. Uorfi previously appeared in various TV series. She played Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She played Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2 on ALT Balaji. Chandra Nandini starred Uorfi as Chhaya from 2016 to 2017.

Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie starred the actress as Kamini Joshi in 2018. Uorfi Javed portrayed Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020 and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Uorfi Javed was a troublemaker on Splitsvilla X4.