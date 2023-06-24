Kerala Crime Files: Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT; know more about this Hotstar Original

A suspense-thriller is coming your way as the Malayalam industry is gearing up to take over OTT with the Hotstar Original series Kerala Crime Files. Aju Varghese and Lal in the lead, the series will be narrating incidents of a peculiar case that the Kerala Police Department stumbled upon. Know more about the show here. By Mahalekshmi

Directed by Ahmed Kabir, Kerala Crime Files is a unique and thrilling show that will serve as a testament to the director’s vision and individualistic approach to filmmaking. Known for his previous works ‘June’ and ‘Madhuram’, the director has now taken up the challenge of proving the industry’s merit on web series and streaming platforms.

Lal and Aju Varghese perform the primary parts. The audience will be captivated by the series, from the tense crime scene at the start to the dramatic identification of the offender in the last episode. The lack of political pressure or media attention when a transgender or sex worker is killed brings to light a significant social issue that the show discusses. The web series is produced by director and actor Rahul Riji Nair and written by Aashik Aimar.

Kerala Crime Files is now airing on Hotstar and getting good reviews from viewers. In the starring part, Aju Varghese's performance has received praise. Jitin Stanislaus is the cinematographer and has created the series' visual aesthetic. The series will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and other languages.

The murder of a sex worker at Kochi's Grand Tourist Home marks the beginning of the pilot episode. The six-day inquiry that followed is shown in six distinct episodes. The author wants to question how society views and treats sex workers. The series ends with the possibility of a brand-new season, which would feature more intriguing crimes and exciting tales.

The series' creators were praised by producer Rajul Riji, who emphasised their commitment to providing high production value and quality for the first Malayalam OTT series. Lead actor Aju Varghese discussed his experience working on the OTT platform and his comfort with the format in an interview. Having seen the works of filmmaker Ahammed Khabeer, he spoke highly of him. He also commended the creative team behind Kerala Crime Files as well as their work on the film June starring Rahul Riji Nair. Additionally, he acknowledged his participation in the Rahul-directed film Dakini, winner of both a Kerala State Award and a National Award. Kerala Crime Files is streaming on Disney+Hotstar as a Hotstar Original.