Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Crime Files: Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT; know more about this Hotstar Original

    A suspense-thriller is coming your way as the Malayalam industry is gearing up to take over OTT with the Hotstar Original series Kerala Crime Files. Aju Varghese and Lal in the lead, the series will be narrating incidents of a peculiar case that the Kerala Police Department stumbled upon. Know more about the show here. By Mahalekshmi

    Kerala Crime Files Malayalam web series has gone viral on OTT know more about this Hotstar Original (MAH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Directed by Ahmed Kabir, Kerala Crime Files is a unique and thrilling show that will serve as a testament to the director’s vision and individualistic approach to filmmaking. Known for his previous works ‘June’ and ‘Madhuram’, the director has now taken up the challenge of proving the industry’s merit on web series and streaming platforms.

    Lal and Aju Varghese perform the primary parts. The audience will be captivated by the series, from the tense crime scene at the start to the dramatic identification of the offender in the last episode. The lack of political pressure or media attention when a transgender or sex worker is killed brings to light a significant social issue that the show discusses. The web series is produced by director and actor Rahul Riji Nair and written by Aashik Aimar.
    Also Read: 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut releases teaser and announces release date; know DETAILS here!

    Kerala Crime Files is now airing on Hotstar and getting good reviews from viewers. In the starring part, Aju Varghese's performance has received praise. Jitin Stanislaus is the cinematographer and has created the series' visual aesthetic. The series will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and other languages.

    The murder of a sex worker at Kochi's Grand Tourist Home marks the beginning of the pilot episode. The six-day inquiry that followed is shown in six distinct episodes. The author wants to question how society views and treats sex workers. The series ends with the possibility of a brand-new season, which would feature more intriguing crimes and exciting tales.

    Also Read: The Kerala Story to Pathaan-6 Movies that thrived amidst controversies

    The series' creators were praised by producer Rajul Riji, who emphasised their commitment to providing high production value and quality for the first Malayalam OTT series. Lead actor Aju Varghese discussed his experience working on the OTT platform and his comfort with the format in an interview. Having seen the works of filmmaker Ahammed Khabeer, he spoke highly of him. He also commended the creative team behind Kerala Crime Files as well as their work on the film June starring Rahul Riji Nair. Additionally, he acknowledged his participation in the Rahul-directed film Dakini, winner of both a Kerala State Award and a National Award. Kerala Crime Files is streaming on Disney+Hotstar as a Hotstar Original.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed talks about love, marriage, nepotism and more RBA

    (Exclusive) Uorfi Javed talks about love, marriage, nepotism and more

    Emergency Kangana Ranaut releases teaser and announces release date know DETAILS here (MAH)

    'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut releases teaser and announces release date; know DETAILS here!

    Fruits Baskets to Haikyu: Watch 7 anime in original Japanese language in India RBA

    Fruits Baskets to Haikyu: Watch 7 anime in original Japanese language in India

    US leader Antony Blinken goes gaga over Diljit Dosanjh in front of PM Modi; here's how Punjabi singer reacts ATG

    US leader Antony Blinken goes gaga over Diljit Dosanjh in front of PM Modi; here's how Punjabi singer reacts

    Sobhita Dhulipala talks about Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more RBA

    Sobhita Dhulipala talks about Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed called up by England for Ashes Test as spin-bowling concerns persist osf

    Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed called up by England for Ashes Test as spin-bowling concerns persist

    Kerala: All four missing boys from shelter home detained from Kozhikode, Shoranur railway stations anr

    Kerala: All four missing boys from shelter home detained from Kozhikode, Shoranur railway stations

    Akshara Singh SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua song Kamariya Maarta Lahariya goes viral WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's song ‘Kamariya Maarta Lahariya’ goes viral-WATCH

    Exclusive Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed talks about love, marriage, nepotism and more RBA

    (Exclusive) Uorfi Javed talks about love, marriage, nepotism and more

    Vladimir Putin deeply mistaken we are patriots Russia to have new President soon Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin gcw

    Vladimir Putin ‘deeply mistaken’, we are 'patriots'; Russia to have new President soon: Wagner chief

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon