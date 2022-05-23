Is Karan Johar in trouble? Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq threatened Jug Jugg Jeeyo's producer

Abrar Ul Haq has threatened to sue Karan Johar for using his song Nach Punjaban in Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

The trailer for Karan Johar's family comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in leading roles is produced by Dharma Productions, was released to a good reception on Sunday, May 22. The celebrity cast dancing to the popular Punjabi song Nach Punjaban was one of the trailer's highlights.

Now, the song's originator, Pakistani artist Abrar Ul Haq, has threatened to sue Karan Johar and his crew, claiming that his song was exploited without giving him full credit. On Sunday, May 22, the singer-songwriter announced on his Twitter account that he will sue for damages.

"I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar", read his first tweet.

His next tweet read, "Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action. #NachPunjaban". Abrar's song came out in the early 2000s and was a chartbuster across South Asia.

Billo De Ghar, the musician's debut album as a singer, was published in 1995 and sold over 40 million copies worldwide, garnering him the title of "King of Pakistani Pop." Abrar-Ul-Haq is now an active politician in Pakistan and a big benefactor in the neighbouring country.

No one from Dharma Productions has replied to the Pakistani singer-accusation songwriter's. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, will be released on June 24 in theatres worldwide.