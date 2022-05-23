Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Karan Johar in trouble? Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq threatened Jug Jugg Jeeyo's producer

    Abrar Ul Haq has threatened to sue Karan Johar for using his song Nach Punjaban in Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

    Is Karan Johar in trouble? Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq threatened Jug Jugg Jeeyo's producer RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 23, 2022, 8:34 AM IST

    The trailer for Karan Johar's family comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in leading roles is produced by Dharma Productions, was released to a good reception on Sunday, May 22. The celebrity cast dancing to the popular Punjabi song Nach Punjaban was one of the trailer's highlights.

    Now, the song's originator, Pakistani artist Abrar Ul Haq, has threatened to sue Karan Johar and his crew, claiming that his song was exploited without giving him full credit. On Sunday, May 22, the singer-songwriter announced on his Twitter account that he will sue for damages.

    Also Read: Disha Patani's latest Instagram video is not to be missed by fans (Watch)

    "I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar", read his first tweet.

    His next tweet read, "Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action. #NachPunjaban". Abrar's song came out in the early 2000s and was a chartbuster across South Asia.

    Billo De Ghar, the musician's debut album as a singer, was published in 1995 and sold over 40 million copies worldwide, garnering him the title of "King of Pakistani Pop." Abrar-Ul-Haq is now an active politician in Pakistan and a big benefactor in the neighbouring country.

    Also Read: Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family drama to release on June 24

    No one from Dharma Productions has replied to the Pakistani singer-accusation songwriter's. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, will be released on June 24 in theatres worldwide.

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 8:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Tandav impressed audience; actor trained for a week RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Tandav impressed audience; actor trained for a week

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family drama to release on June 24 RBA

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family drama to release on June 24

    Jacqueline Fernandez turns good samaritan; actress steps in to help photographer in distress RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez turns good samaritan; actress steps in to help photographer in distress

    This is how Britishers divided us': Akshay Kumar on the North-South debate RBA

    'This is how Britishers divided us': Akshay Kumar on the North-South debate

    Why was Madonna banned from Instagram Live? Here's what singer has to say RBA

    Why was Madonna banned from Instagram Live? Here's what singer has to say

    Recent Stories

    Pictures Kourtney Kardashian is now Kourtney Travis 'Barker'; check out Kravis' Italian wedding RBA

    Pictures: Kourtney Kardashian is now Kourtney Travis 'Barker'; check out Kravis' Italian wedding

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Tandav impressed audience; actor trained for a week RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Tandav impressed audience; actor trained for a week

    Beauty Skincare tips for Summers: 6 ways to protect your skin from scorching heat RBA

    Beauty, skincare tips for Summers: 6 ways to protect your skin from scorching heat

    Astrology Daily Horoscope, May 22, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Daily Horoscope, May 22, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Astrology Weekly Horoscope Predictions, May 23-29: Here's how your week would be

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, May 23-29: Here's how your week would be

    Recent Videos

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon