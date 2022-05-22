Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family drama to release on June 24

The trailer for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, has been released. Take a look right now!

The trailer for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was recently released on Dharma Productions' official YouTube account. The creators of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have published the film's trailer, as promised to the viewers. The Raj Mehta-directed film's trailer is jam-packed with love, passion, and a large family reunion. According to the teaser, the film's stellar cast will take the viewer on an emotional roller coaster. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Koli feature in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

The trailer for Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been released on YouTube by the film's producers. It sends us on an emotional roller coaster. The teaser suggests that the film deals with the difficulties of relationships. On the other hand, the creators appear to have more in store for us.

Announcing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, "Come experience the magic of this one of a kind parivaar and let the emotions envelope you into a group hug! It’s going to be one of the biggest family reunions ever and YOU are invited!"

Check out Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: