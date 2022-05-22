SHOCKING: Disha Patani's latest Instagram video is not to be missed by fans (Watch)
Netizens call Disha Patani the "female version of Tiger Shroff" because of her flying kicks in a recent video. Watch
Disha Patani, a Bollywood actress, is known for her gorgeous photographs and videos. Fans were once again delighted when the actress tweeted a video of herself showing off some kicks during a gym session.
Image: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani/Instagram
Disha's action talents were also praised by Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, and numerous admirers dubbed her the female equivalent of Tiger.
On Sunday, Disha resorted to Instagram to show a well-staged video in which she retaliated against a man who had mocked her. Disha began the video by straightening her hair as she entered the gym.
However, she was halted in her tracks by a guy who inquired about her destination. Disha, known for posting videos of her tough gym workouts on Instagram, then confronts the villain like a Bollywood 'action hero.'
The video ends with a humorous scene in which Disha defeats the man and asks her to walk over his body. (Watch Video)
Disha does the same, and he sits up and shouts, "Sach mein chali gayi (She literally stepped over me)." Disha captioned the video, “Just a regular day at the gym.”
Reacting to the video, Krishna Shroff wrote, “Too f****ing good!” adding clapping and fire emojis. A fan quipped that Tiger, who is known for his action films, must have prepared the moves to Disha. Another remarked, “Side effects of friendship with (tiger emoji).” One wrote, “Female version of Tiger Shroff.” Also Read: Inside pictures of Urfi Javed's party; actress donned 20kg glass dress
Disha was last seen in the 2021 film Radhe, alongside Salman Khan. She will next be featured in the action drama Yodha, which will be released in theatres on November 11, 2022 and also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will also star with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. Also Read: Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family drama to release on June 24