    Is Kangana Ranaut an underpaid artist in Bollywood? Dhakaad reveals truth

    Kangana Ranaut has opened up on gender-based parity in Bollywood, revealing whether she is an underpaid actor in the film industry or not.

    Mumbai, First Published May 2, 2022, 3:11 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is known to not mince her words when it comes to giving her opinion. And when it is about a topic such as gender-based parity, something that has been discussed vastly in the entertainment world across the globe, you can’t expect Kangana to not reveal the truth.

    In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut, who is running on a tight schedule as she gears up for the release of ‘Dhaakad’, was asked about whether she is an underpaid actor in the industry, compared to her male counterparts or not. She revealed that she is not an underpaid actor in the film industry and also thanked the men who helped her on the journey.

    Speaking to Free Press Journal, Kangana Ranaut said that she no longer is an underpaid actor. While thanking all the men who have helped her in her career, she did accept that at one point in time, she used to get lesser pay in comparison to her male counterparts.

    Kangana Ranaut also went on to speak about the time when she continued the refuse projects that were opposite some of the biggest male actors in the Hindi cinema. “I've had a lot of low points, when at my best time I refused a lot of Khan-led films, Kumar-led films, Kapoor-led films. People used to call me up and ask, 'What you're doing, why are you're refusing all these great films?” said the actress during the trailer launch of Dhaakan that was held in Mumbai.

    Kangana Ranaut had made a smashing entry at the venue as she arrive in a helicopter. The upcoming spy-thriller film features her as ‘Agent Agni’, co-starring actors Ajay Rampal and Divya Dutta. Parts of Dhaakad were also shot in Madhya Pradesh.

    Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is said to be the first female-led high-octane spy-thriller movie of Bollywood. It will hit the theatres on May 20, in multiple languages.

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 3:11 PM IST
