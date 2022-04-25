Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Kangana Ranaut was sexually assaulted as a child? Here's what actress revealed

    After Munawar Faruqui revealed about being sexually raped as a youngster, the Manikarnika actor made her confession.

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claimed she was sexually assaulted as a child on Sunday night's edition of Lock Upp. After Munawar Faruqui revealed about being sexually raped as a youngster, the Manikarnika actor made her confession. As part of an assignment on the show, the comic and the host shared their own experiences.

    According to Hindustan Times, Saisha Shinde was urged to persuade at least one of her co-contestants to reveal their secret in order to rescue her from elimination. Munawar came forward and said he was sexually raped for the first time when he was six years old, and it continued until he was eleven years old.

    “They were my relatives, two of them and it continued for 4-5 years. I would not understand at the time. It was close family. It went on for 3-4 years and once it got extreme and then they realised they should stop it," he recalled. Munawar added that he never shared this with anyone, even his family for his family had to face these relatives. “I once felt my dad got to know about it but he scolded me a lot. Perhaps he felt the same, as I did, that this is not something that should come out in the open," he added.

    Kangana praised him for coming forward and speaking up about such a horrible event, and she shared her own story. The Queen actress stated that a young kid from her hometown sexually assaulted her. "When I was a kid, a young boy from our community used to touch me improperly." "I had no idea what that meant at the time, and no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this," she explained.

    She recalled the boy being only three to four years older than her and was probably exploring his sexuality. “He would call us, get us all to strip and check us. We would not understand it at the time. There is a huge stigma behind this, especially for men," she added.

    Kangana pointed out that the ones who go through these experiences are made to feel guilty for it. She added that this is a huge crisis among children in society today and shows how important it is to tell them about good and bad touches.

    The conversation left everyone emotional with the contestants hugging Munawar.

