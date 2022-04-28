Amazon Prime Video announces 30 new projects starring Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Sethupathi and more

With a hoard of new shows, films and more, Amazon Prime India announced its upcoming projects for the year. With news shows starring Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha among others, the OTT giant also announced the return of some of its favourite shows such as Mirzapur, Panchayat, Four More Shots, Made in Heaven and others.

In one of the biggest events in the OTT world, Amazon Prime Video India announced a slew of new upcoming projects including movies and shows, that will be released in the year 2022. The announcement was made at an event held in Mumbai on Thursday, attended by a hoard of celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Shaikh, Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Rasika Duggal, Pankaj Tripathi, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Kangana Ranaut and many more from the industry.

With this, Amazon Prime Video India announced that at least 30 original and returning projects will be premiered on the streaming giant throughout the year. The OTT biggie also announced the return of Mirzapur’s third season while also announcing the arrival of Modern Love Mumbai and Chennai chapters on their OTT platforms. Take a look at which all films and shows will be premiering on Prime Video this year: ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan?

Scripted original series 1. Adhura (Hindi): Starring Rasika Duggal and Ishwak Singh, this supernatural thriller will certainly send chills down your spine. Produced by Nikhil Advani, Adhura is a horror series based out of boarding school. ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi says she is infertile; can't have kids

2. Bambai Meri Jaan (Hindi): This series is based in post-Independence India, and is a story of an honest police officer wanting to reduce crime in his city while also protecting his family. It will star several actors including Kay Kay Menon, Amyra Dastur and Avinash Tiwary. ASLO READ: 5 reasons why Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 35th birthday is special for her career

3. Call Me Bae (Hindi): Produced by Karan Johar’s ‘Dharmatic Entertainment, ‘Call Me Bae’s official synopsis reads, “Bae, billionaire fashionista is disowned by her ultra-rich family, owing to a salacious scandal and for the first time in her life, has to fend for herself. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes and discovers who she really is.” ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif sizzles in blue monokini; sets Internet on fire with new pictures

4. Crash Course (Hindi): Directed by Vijay Maurya, Crash Course is set around ambitious students and warring coaching institutes. It will star actors Annu Kapoor, Udit Arora, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, and many more.

5. Dahaad (Hindi): Starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, this cop series’ synopsis read, “A serial killer drama set in a small town, the show follows the investigations of a female inspector into a crime that shakes her core.” The film has been produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Media. It will also star actors Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

6. Dhootha (Telugu): Naga Chaitanya and Parvathy’s Telugu show is a supernatural thriller. Vijay K Kumar has co-written, directed and produced the show.

7. Farzi (Hindi): Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited debut in the OTT world was marked with the announcement of Raj-DK’s series ‘Farzi’. The con drama will also feature actors Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Sethupathi and Amol Palekar.

8. Gulkanda Tales (Hindi): Another of Raj and DK series, Gulkand Tales will star Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekhaa in the lead roles.

9. Happy Family Conditions Apply (Hindi): This family comedy helmed by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia, will mark another collaboration with the creators of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Rathna Pathak Shah.

10. Hush Hush (Hindi): An all-female cast, Hush Hush will star actors Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulak, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra. The series will show the story of five women whose lives intersect with one other is unexpected ways.

11. Indian Police Force (Hindi): The series will mark the debut of Sidharth Malhotra in not only the OTT world but also in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Co-directed by Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, it will also star actors, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

12. Jee Karda (Hindi): Revolving around the lives of seven childhood friends, Jee Karda will star actors stars Tamannaah, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Sayan Banerjee, Hussain Dalal, and Samvedna Suwalka.

13. Jubilee (Hindi): Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee will star actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterji and Wamiqa Gabi. A fictional period drama, the series is set in a newly independent India and will unveil the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood.

14. Modern Love Chennai (Tamil): The South chapter of Moder Love will star actors Kishore, Ritu Verma, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan, Vijayalakshmi, Gouri Reddy, Chu Khoy Sheng, TJ Banu, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Vasudevan Murali, and Sanjula S.

15. Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu): Produced by Nagesh Kukunoor, this anthology series also has an ensemble cast of actors including Ritu Varma, Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh, Revathy, Malavika Nair and more.

16. Modern Love Mumbai (Hindi): This anthology has been directed by five directors. Each story has a separate cast. Modern Love Mumbai will feature actors Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanuja, Ranveer Brar, Naseeruddin Shah, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Masaba Gupta, Sarika, Ritvik Bhowmik, Danesh Rizvi, Ahsaas Channa, and Chitrangda Singh.

17. PI Meena (Hindi): Amazon Prime Video’s this show will star Jisshu Sengupta, Tanya Maniktala, Vinay Pathak, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Samir Soni.

18. Shehar – Lakhot (Hindi): “A neo-noir series about a man who reluctantly returns to his hometown where he not only battles his past demons, but also gets drawn into an even bigger cesspool of smoke and mirrors and must now prove his innocence,” read the official synopsis.

Unscripted shows Apart from a list of scripted shows, at least four unscripted shows will also be released on Amazon Prime Video. These include ‘This is AP Dhillon’ (documentary), Vasan Bala’s docuseries ‘Cinema…Marte Dum Tak’, a true-crime series ‘Dancing on the Grave’ by Patrick Graham and Dharmatic Entertainment’s ‘India Love Project’.

Returning series Some popular shows on Amazon Prime Video will be making a come back on the OTT with their fresh seasons, these include Mirzapur 3, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Panchayat, Comicstaan, Four More Shots Please!, Paatal Lok 2, Made in Heaven 2, Mumbai Diaries 2, and The Family Man Season 3.

Original movies The list of original movies will see the release of Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao’s ‘Maja Maa’, Telugu film Ammu and Dharmatic Entetainment’s ‘Aye Watan…Mere Watan’.