On the 24th anniversary of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', Kajol paid a witty tribute on Instagram. She remembered her iconic role of Anjali and shared a fun message, telling all 'Anjalis' that their 'Rahul' might be late because of traffic.

Bollywood actress Kajol paid a tribute to the blockbuster film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' as it completed 24 years on Sunday. The 2001 movie, produced under the Yash Raj banner, was helmed and written by Karan Johar. It features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji in a cameo.

Kajol's Message to 'Anjalis'

To celebrate the occasion, Kajol remembered her iconic role of Anjali and Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "To all the Anjali's out there, keep being loud and proud! Rahul is out there somewhere, but he might be late because of traffic." https://www.instagram.com/p/DSO6QoWAhnu/?

About the Blockbuster Film

'Kabhi Khush Kabhie Gham' tells the story of a family which faces troubles due to a misunderstanding over their adopted son's (Shah Rukh Khan) marriage to a girl (Kajol) belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them.

The movie was a blockbuster hit, along with the songs made a lasting mark on the audience. The movie also gave the audience one of the most iconic characters in Hindi cinema - 'Pooh' played by Kareena Kapoor. This movie also marked the first collaboration of Karan with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

