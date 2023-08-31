Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Janhvi Kapoor secretly engaged to Shikhar Pahariya? Actress spotted with a diamond ring

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's engagement rumours started after she was spotted donning a diamond ring at Tirupati Balaji temple. According to reports, Janhvi was rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya.

    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 7:37 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly proposed to her alleged lover Shikhar Pahariya. The shocking news report surfaced when Janhvi was photographed on her trip to Tirupati with Shikhar earlier this week. In a viral video, the actress prayed with Shikhar at her side. The reported pair was spotted dressed in traditional attire. Shikhar was clothed in a white veshti, while she wore a purple half-saree.

    Soon after the video went viral, some on social media speculated that she had gotten engaged. The speculation was amplified when social media users and fans saw a diamond ring on her finger. However, it has recently been stated that the rumours are false. According to a source mentioned by Siasat.com, the reports are 'absolutely false.'

    On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor is claimed to have visited the shrine to pray. Janhvi and Shikhar were also sighted at the Tirupati Balaji shrine earlier this month. Janhvi's younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, joined them. The couple's rumoured connection frequently makes headlines, although neither has ever acknowledged or denied it.

    The two allegedly dated before calling it quits. Shikhar is frequently clicked with Janhvi and her family at industry and family functions. However, they appear to be on a roll this time. During Anil Kapoor's birthday celebration, Shikhar was recently photographed with Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor. As the two stood for the cameras, Boney wrapped his arms over Shikhar's shoulders.

    Janhvi was most recently seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, with Varun Dhawan. Janhvi is presently preparing to make her Telugu film debut in Devara, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj. She will also appear in the film Mr and Mrs Mahi, with Rajkummar Rao. Sharan Sharma directed the film.
     

