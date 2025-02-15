Maalik: Rajkummar Rao’s action thriller finally gets release date – Details inside

Rajkummar Rao's action thriller Maalik is set to hit theaters in 2025. Directed by Pulkit, the film showcases Rao in a ruthless gangster avatar, promising high-intensity drama and action.

Finally, the wait is over as the makers have announced the release date of Rajkummar Rao starrer action entertainer 'Maalik'.

The film is set to hit the theatres on June 20, 2025. Taking to the official Instagram handle, Tips Films shared the announcement with the caption, "Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @rajkummar_rao in and as #Maalik In Cinemas on 20th June, 2025"

The film stars Rajkummar Rao as Maalik, transforming into a ruthless gangster with a striking new intensity. Tips Films and Northern Lights Films have finally announced the release date for the much-awaited Rajkummar Rao's film.

Directed by Pulkit, known for his work in thrillers and dramas, Maalik is currently in post-production.

On August 31, 2024, the actor announced his project. Sharing his look from the film, RajKummar Rao took to Instagram and wrote, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!"

In the poster, RajKummar could be seen in gunda avatar with a gun in his hand. He gave an intense look.

The poster read, "Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren't born that way but we can become)."

'Maalik' is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025.

