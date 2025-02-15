Maalik: Rajkummar Rao’s action thriller finally gets release date – Details inside

Rajkummar Rao's action thriller Maalik is set to hit theaters in 2025. Directed by Pulkit, the film showcases Rao in a ruthless gangster avatar, promising high-intensity drama and action.

Maalik: Rajkummar Rao's action thriller finally gets release date- Details inside NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
ANI |Published: Feb 15, 2025, 4:05 PM IST

Finally, the wait is over as the makers have announced the release date of Rajkummar Rao starrer action entertainer 'Maalik'.

The film is set to hit the theatres on June 20, 2025. Taking to the official Instagram handle, Tips Films shared the announcement with the caption, "Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @rajkummar_rao in and as #Maalik In Cinemas on 20th June, 2025"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tips Films (@tipsfilmsofficial)

The film stars Rajkummar Rao as Maalik, transforming into a ruthless gangster with a striking new intensity. Tips Films and Northern Lights Films have finally announced the release date for the much-awaited Rajkummar Rao's film.

Directed by Pulkit, known for his work in thrillers and dramas, Maalik is currently in post-production.

On August 31, 2024, the actor announced his project. Sharing his look from the film, RajKummar Rao took to Instagram and wrote, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

In the poster, RajKummar could be seen in gunda avatar with a gun in his hand. He gave an intense look.

The poster read, "Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren't born that way but we can become)."

'Maalik' is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025.

ALSO READ: Raghu Ram reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, says 'Some jokes went too far...'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Before Ranveer Allahbadia, Kanan Gill asked the same shocking question, old video goes viral (WATCH) ddr

Before Ranveer Allahbadia, Kanan Gill asked the same shocking question, old video goes viral (WATCH)

Raghu Ram reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, says 'Some jokes went too far...' NTI

Raghu Ram reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, says 'Some jokes went too far...'

Kesari Chapter 2 Update: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer gets new release date; Details inside NTI

Kesari Chapter 2 Update: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan starrer gets new release date; Details inside

The Odyssey: Mia Goth joins Christopher Nolan's star-studded cast for upcoming movie NTI

The Odyssey: Mia Goth joins Christopher Nolan's star-studded cast for upcoming movie

WWE : Three superstars Randy Orton could take on at the Wrestlemania

WWE: Three superstars Randy Orton could take on at the Wrestlemania

Recent Stories

Rohan Murty's success story: From Infosys legacy to Soroco founder NTI

Rohan Murty's success story: From Infosys legacy to Soroco founder

Ananya Panday's no-makeup look goes viral- Fans love her effortless glow [PHOTOS] NTI

Ananya Panday’s no-makeup look goes viral– Fans love her effortless glow [PHOTOS]

7 career-killing mistakes: How to stay professional at work MEG

7 career-killing mistakes: How to stay professional at work

Retire at 50 in India: Here's how much you should earn by 40 AJR

Retire at 50 in India: Here's how much you should earn by 40

Productivity: 7 skills MBA students must learn that add value to your resume MEG

Productivity: 7 skills MBA students must learn that add value to your resume

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Video Icon
Gujarat Giants vs RCB Highlights: RCB WINS by 6 Wickets in WPL 2025 Thriller!

Gujarat Giants vs RCB Highlights: RCB WINS by 6 Wickets in WPL 2025 Thriller!

Video Icon
Top 10 Bollywood Breakup Songs 💔 Must-Listen Playlist! 🎶

Top 10 Bollywood Breakup Songs 💔 Must-Listen Playlist! 🎶

Video Icon
Escaping the Taliban: Afghan Snowboarders Find Freedom on the Slopes in France!

Escaping the Taliban: Afghan Snowboarders Find Freedom on the Slopes in France!

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Stunning DRONE View of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj!

Maha Kumbh 2025: Stunning DRONE View of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj!

Video Icon