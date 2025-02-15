Before Ranveer Allahbadia, Kanan Gill asked the same shocking question, old video goes viral (WATCH)

After Ranveer Allahbadia’s viral remark, an old Kanan Gill video with the same question has resurfaced. Amid backlash, Ranveer apologized, but an FIR was filed, and the government directed YouTube to remove the clip.

Over the past few days, social media saw a turmoil over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.

Now, netizens have unearthed a 2015 video of comedian Kanan Gill asking actors Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb the exact same question, reigniting debates on the topic.

The resurfaced clip, believed to be from the promotions of Welcome to Karachi, shows Kanan posing an uncomfortable question to the actors: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it?" Both Jackky and Lauren appeared visibly shocked, while Kanan insisted they respond.

Amid the backlash for remarks on India's Got Latent, internet users had also traced the origin of Ranveer's comment to an Australian comedy show Truth or Drink, where TV host Sammy Walsh had asked the same question to comedian Alan Fang.

Following the uproar over India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, calling it a 'lapse in judgment'. He stated, "I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly, and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect."

However, the controversy has now taken a legal turn. The Guwahati Police registered an FIR against Ranveer, host Samay Raina, and judge Apoorva Makhija under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint, filed by Guwahati resident Alok Boruah, alleged that the remarks caused "serious harm to public decency."

Complaints were also filed in Indore and Maharashtra against Ranveer Allahbadia and others who were part of the show. Meanwhile, the Central government has stepped in, issuing a notice to YouTube, directing the platform to remove the controversial video from its site.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned over 40 individuals, including participants and judges from previous episodes, to join the investigation into the case.

Notably, in 2024, Allahbadia received the Disruptor of the Year award at the National Creators Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

