The second trailer for 'Avengers: Doomsday' reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s return to Marvel as the villainous Doctor Doom. Unveiled at D23, the trailer shows Doom battling the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, setting up a massive crossover.

New Trailer Unveiled at D23

The wait for Marvel fans has grown even bigger as the second trailer of 'Avengers: Doomsday' gives a closer look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and his face-off with some of the biggest heroes in the Marvel universe.

The two-minute trailer, unveiled during Disney's D23 fan convention, shows Doctor Doom facing the Fantastic Four, Avengers and X-Men as they prepare to fight the powerful villain, according to Variety. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 18.

The trailer was introduced by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell. It opens with Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, also known as Invisible Woman, warning the heroes about the danger posed by Doom. Talking about the villain, Sue says, "I knew he was lost. But I did not realize that he was broken."

The trailer then shows Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, or Mister Fantastic, facing Doom in the middle of a destroyed area. Chris Hemsworth's Thor also takes on the villain and tells him that he "will be begging for hell long before I grant it."

However, Doom stops Thor's attack and blocks his Stormbreaker before hitting him with a green energy blast. The villain then raises a group of Sentinels, the well-known enemies of the X-Men. Doom then makes his power clear as he says, "Hell answers to me, for I am Doom."

Massive Marvel Crossover

The trailer gives another look at the huge team-up that will bring together characters from different parts of the Marvel universe. 'The Avengers,' 'Fantastic Four,' 'Thunderbolts' and 'X-Men' are set to join forces against Doctor Doom.

Returning Avengers and Heroes

Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his Iron Man character Tony Stark died in 'Avengers: Endgame'. Chris Evans is also back as Steve Rogers/Captain America, while Hemsworth returns as Thor. The cast also includes Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts Cast

The 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' cast, including Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, will also appear in the film. The 'Thunderbolts' cast, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, will also return.

X-Men Actors Reprise Roles

The film will also bring back several actors from Fox's earlier 'X-Men' films. Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier, while Ian McKellen returns as Magneto. James Marsden will play Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer will return as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and Channing Tatum as Gambit. (ANI)