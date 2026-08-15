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Rashmika Mandanna to Trisha Krishnan: 7 Breezy Saree Looks Perfect for Independence Day Potluck
Want to shine through at the Independence Day potluck dinner today? Worry not; we bring you breezy saree options inspired by your favourite celeb. Keep scrolling to know more!
Independence day celebration!
Independence Day celebration calls for dressing up in traditional Indian handlooms and making the most of this auspicious day by looking our best. If you are wondering what to wear for a fun potluck with friends and relatives, then let these divas inspire you!
Rashmika Mandanna
You can never go wrong with a classy ivory saree with gold-embellished borders, just like Rashmika Mandanna.
Trisha Krishnan
How gorgeous is this gold-dipped stunning magenta saree with athletic borders? Pair this look with some gold jewellery like Trisha.
Deepika Padukone
Another stunning tissue ivory pick. Gorgeous red borders, jhumkas, and a bun adorned with gajra will make you a hit at the potluck.
Alia Bhatt
Why not wear a subtle grey this season? This gorgeous grey-coloured tissue saree and halter-neck blouse inspired by Alia Bhatt is one classy pick.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut is the OG saree queen. This look of hers is perfect for an Independence Day celebration.
Vidya Balan
One can never go wrong with a bold red saree, and Vidya Balan is proof of that.
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