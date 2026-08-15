Komal Rani Swarnkar is set to star opposite Govinda in Roopa, part of his return to films. Reports also link her to Duniyadari. Amid dating speculation, neither has confirmed a relationship. Govinda is married to Sunita Ahuja since 1987 and has two children.

Komal Rani Swarnkar’s on-screen pairing with Govinda is set to arrive in Roopa, a film positioned around the actor’s return to cinemas. Alongside that casting, reports have also linked her to another Govinda project, Duniyadari, putting the newcomer in the frame for more than one collaboration with the veteran.

The growing visibility comes as social media continues to speculate about the two off screen. While netizens have been linking Govinda to Komal, it should be noted that neither of them has confirmed or issued any statement regarding their alleged relationship. For now, it all remains a speculation.

Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja for 39 years. The couple has been married since 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

Who Is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is also known as Rani Swarnkar, is a relatively new name in the Hindi film industry. She reportedly hails from Uttar Pradesh and has not yet revealed many details about her family, education or personal life publicly. Her age has also not been officially disclosed.

While she is still establishing herself as an actress, Komal has gained attention through social media. Her Instagram account features photographs from photoshoots and glimpses of her personal and professional life. Reports indicate that she has more than 15,000 followers on the platform.

Roopa pairs Govinda with Komal as the actor eyes a big-screen return

Komal’s association with Govinda has helped drive attention to Roopa, where she is set to star opposite him. Previously, Govinda talked about his comeback with Roopa and outlined what he wants the film to achieve.

“Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times. People kept saying, ‘Now he won’t appear in films anymore.’ But I always started again. I pray to God that this film achieves what I have envisioned—something people may not even imagine—and works its magic."

He also revealed that the film is especially for youngsters and added, “When they watch it in theatres, I hope it inspires them to dream and believe that those dreams can come true. Beyond that, I won’t speak about spirituality."

Duniyadari chatter and an airport sighting keep the buzz alive

Besides Roopa, reports have also linked Komal to another upcoming Govinda project, Duniyadari. While not much details about the film are know as of now, this means that the audiences could potentially see the newcomer alongside the veteran actor in more than one film.

The conversation intensified after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at the Mumbai airport recently, a sighting that swiftly circulated online and reconnected to earlier rumours about his personal life. While Sunita Ahuja has also publicly slammed Govinda for his alleged love affair, the actor has not issued any statement as of now.

Until there is an official word, the casting for Roopa stands as stated and Duniyadari remains a reported pairing, while the personal speculation continues without confirmation.