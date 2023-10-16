Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Anushka Sharma embracing her baby bump in new video with Virat Kohli? Fans await confirmation

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spark pregnancy rumors with a viral video as fans eagerly await official confirmation amid speculations.

    Is Anushka Sharma embracing her baby bump in new video with Virat Kohli? Fans await confirmation
    Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli have been in the news recently, for Anushka's pregnancy. Earlier this month a video went viral where Anushka was gesturing paparazzi to not taker her photos, which raised speculation that she is pregnant. The power couple hasn't responded to the rumours, neither have they made an official statement about alleged pregnancy.

    ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's viral video : Pregnacy speculation grows as she gestures Papparazi to avoid taking pictures

    Now, another video has went viral where Anushka appears to be caressing her baby bump, standing next to Virat Kohli. The viral video is from the hotel where Virat Kohli and Indian cricket team were staying for recent India vs Pakistan world cup match.  Anushka had traveled to Ahmedabad to watch the match. She donned a white oversized dress accessorized with stud earrings. People on the internet are excited because it seems like she is touching her baby bump while chatting with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and Gujarat politician Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja.

     

     

    As reported by Hindustan Times about Anushka's pregnancy rumours, "Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage." Fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to confirm this.

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017 in a beautiful Indian - style intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Their first child daughter Vamika was born in 2021. The couple has been very protective of their child and has asked the paparazzi not to take her pictures. On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie "Zero," where she acted alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. She has a project called "Chakda Xpress" in the works, where she will be playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in an upcoming sports film. This movie will be available on Netflix and is directed by Prosit Roy.

    ALSO READ: 'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi

