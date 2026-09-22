Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reflected on his enduring friendships, calling Dilip Kumar an 'institution' and recalling his bonds with Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar and Subhash Ghai. He described Dilip Kumar as the pride and honour of the film industry.

Shatrughan Sinha Reflects on Dilip Kumar's Legacy

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, known for films such as ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Kranti’, ‘Naseeb’ and ‘Kaala Patthar’, reflected on his enduring friendships in the Hindi film industry, recalling his bond with legends including Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Speaking about working with Dilip Kumar in ‘Kranti’, Sinha described the legendary actor as "an institution" and said he was fortunate to receive his affection and guidance. "He was an institution, what else can I say? Dilip Sahab... it was my great fortune that he had immense affection for me; I received his blessings and love," Sinha told ANI.

"I graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), yet despite that, I always say that I considered Dilip Sahab to be an institution in himself. He was so exceptionally capable, so gifted, and such a wonderful human being. Such people are rarely born. He was the pride, honour and glory of our film industry," he added.

Shatrughan Sinha has always regarded Dilip Kumar as "an institution" and one of Indian cinema's greatest acting role models. He has often expressed his deep admiration and respect for the legendary actor. Sinha has shared emotional posts and pictures on X, remembering the late actor on special occassions. through his films for a lifetime. #BirthdaySpecial pic.twitter.com/DU88Osfe0L — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 12, 2021

Enduring Friendships in the Industry

Asked about friendships that have stood the test of time, Sinha named filmmaker Subhash Ghai among his closest companions in the industry. "Subhash Ghai is a family friend, a wonderful friend right from the beginning," he said.

Remembering other close associates, Sinha said, "There are many others as well. Some of our senior friends are unfortunately no longer in this world. Dharam ji (Dharmendra) was there... Manoj bhaiya (Manoj Kumar) was there. These people have been very close to me, wonderful human beings."

The veteran actor shared screen space with Dharmendra in films such as ‘Dost’, ‘Loha’ and ‘Teesri Aankh’, while he worked with Manoj Kumar in the patriotic drama ‘Kranti’.

Recalling another fond memory, Sinha revealed that it was Manoj Kumar who introduced him to Dr. Mukesh Batra. He was present at the launch of 'Toxic: Stories, Science, and Remedies for a Cleaner Mind, Body and Spirit', co-authored by Dr. Mukesh Batra and Swami Shailendra Saraswati, in New Delhi.

"In fact, Manoj ji was the one who introduced me to Dr. Mukesh Batra; he was the one who took me to him," Sinha said.

He stressed the importance of maintaining good friendships and a healthy lifestyle, saying yoga, meditation and breathing exercises help people manage stress. "Keep good friends.....", he added.

A Career Beyond Films

Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, an Indian film actor, and politician. He has served as a Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Sinha has also served as a member of the standing committee on transport, tourism and been a cultured member of the consultative committee in the ministry of external affairs and overseas Indian affairs from 2014-2019.

In 2016, he also launched his biography, entitled 'Anything but Khamosh'.

'Kalicharan', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Dostana', 'Jaani Dushman', 'Shaan', and 'Khudgarz' are some of his memorable movies.With his personality, baritone and dialogue delivery, Shatrughan Sinha has always grabbed fans' attention. (ANI)