Krishna Mukerji, mother of actress Rani Mukerji and a playback singer herself, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, at the age of 75. Yash Raj Films confirmed the news, stating the family has requested privacy during this period of grief.

Krishna Mukerji, mother of acclaimed actress Rani Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at the age of 75. The news was confirmed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) through an official statement issued on behalf of the family.

The family's statement, delivered amidst profound grief, conveyed their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans and the film fraternity. Simultaneously, they respectfully requested privacy during this immensely difficult period, emphasizing their need for personal space to mourn their loss. The specific cause of her demise has not been publicly disclosed, respecting the family's wishes for discretion.

A Life in Cinema and Music

Krishna Mukerji was a notable figure with deep connections to both the Bengali and Hindi film industries, leaving an indelible mark through her artistic endeavors. A talented playback singer, she lent her soulful voice to several films, with her contribution to the 1982 movie Teesri Aankh, where she sang the memorable track "Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja," often being cited. Her musical talents showcased a versatility that transcended regional boundaries, endearing her to audiences and showcasing her own distinct artistic identity.

Her influence extended far beyond her own performance career. She was a constant source of encouragement and guidance for her daughter, Rani Mukerji, playing a pivotal role in her decision to pursue acting and achieve widespread acclaim. Krishna Mukerji was married to the esteemed filmmaker Ram Mukerji, a visionary who not only directed and produced several notable films but was also a co-founder of the historic Filmalaya Studios. Ram Mukerji, a pillar of the film industry, passed away in 2017 at the age of 84, leaving behind a significant legacy that Krishna Mukerji continued to cherish and uphold.

Family Ties and Enduring Legacy

Beyond her immediate family, Krishna Mukerji hailed from an exceptionally prominent cinematic background. She was the sister of the acclaimed National Award-winning actress Debashree Roy, further cementing her lineage within a family dedicated to the arts. Through her marriage to Ram Mukerji, she became an integral and respected member of the larger Mukerji-Samarth film family, a dynasty that has shaped Indian cinema for generations. This extended family includes celebrated personalities such as actress Kajol and the visionary filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, illustrating the deep and enduring roots of their collective contribution to the industry and solidifying Krishna Mukerji's place within its esteemed history.

The family's statement highlighted their profound appreciation for the prayers and support received from well-wishers across the globe. However, they steadfastly reaffirmed their need for personal space during this profoundly sad time, reinforcing their request for privacy to grieve in solemnity. Further details regarding the last rites and memorial services are awaited, with the family expected to communicate plans in due course while respecting their period of mourning and personal grief.

Widespread Tributes and Media Recognition

News of Krishna Mukerji's passing on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, quickly resonated across the Indian entertainment landscape, prompting a widespread outpouring of grief and condolences. From veteran actors to emerging talents and countless fans, tributes flowed in, honoring her memory and acknowledging her quiet but significant presence within the industry. Prominent national media outlets extensively covered the somber news, with leading publications such as India Today and Hindustan Times publishing detailed reports on her life, career, and enduring family legacy. Their comprehensive coverage underscored the respect and admiration she commanded, not just as Rani Mukerji's mother, but as a personality with her own distinct contributions to Indian arts and culture.

The collective remembrance highlighted her graceful demeanor and her crucial role as a matriarch of a family deeply interwoven with the fabric of Indian cinema. While the media attention was significant and widespread, the family's consistent request for privacy, first communicated through Yash Raj Films, was widely respected across various platforms. The industry and public alike united in extending their support while also granting the space needed for private mourning, allowing the family to navigate their profound personal loss with dignity and peace.