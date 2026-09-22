Model Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, passed away at 27. Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Brooklyn Beckham have shared emotional tributes, remembering him as a 'kind and beautiful soul.' The family has requested privacy.

Paris Hilton, Brooklyn Beckham and several other celebrities have paid heartfelt tributes to model Presley Gerber following his death at the age of 27, E! News reported. Presley, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on September 20. While the family has not publicly commented on his passing, a representative has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Celebrities Pay Tribute

Paris Hilton shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram Stories, remembering Presley as a "kind and beautiful soul." "I still can't believe this is real. Presley, you were such a kind and beautiful soul. So sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine. I cared about you so much and I'm going to miss you more than words can say," she wrote.

Recalling their memories together, Hilton added, "The laughs, the conversations and just being around you. You had such a gentle heart and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel." "I hope you know how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you. My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever. You will be so deeply missed," she added.

Brooklyn Beckham also remembered Presley in an Instagram Story, writing, "Presley, you were the kindest. We're going to miss you so much. X. We love you." Television personality Brody Jenner commented on Presley's final Instagram post, writing, "Love you brother." Social media personality Chase Keith also paid tribute, commenting, "Rest in peace man," along with a broken heart emoji, as per the outlet.

Family Requests Privacy

A representative for the Gerber family said in a statement on September 21 that they were "asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

Presley's Openness on Mental Health

Weeks before Presley's death, his sister, model Kaia Gerber, had spoken about his openness regarding his mental health journey. "My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone,'" Kaia said in an interview published in August.

"There's only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them," she added, according to E! News.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)