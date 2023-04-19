Irrfan Khan's last film 'Song Of Scorpions' to release on April 28; here are 7 best movies of the late star

Irrfan Khan starrer 'The Song of Scorpions' will be hitting theatre screens on April 28, 2023, just in time for his third death anniversary. Before the film releases, a glance at the seven best films of the star.

The Song of Scorpions, featuring Irrfan Khan, will hit the screens on April 28, a day before the actor's third death anniversary. Tillotama Shome, who also stars in the 2017 Anup Singh directorial, shared the announcement on the official Twitter page on Tuesday.

The film will be the last theatre appearance of Irrfan Khan, that fans can see him on the screens giving a finesse-filled performance on the screens. Before the film releases, here are the 7 iconic movies of the late star that are a must-watch.

ALSO READ: NTR 30: Saif Ali Khan onboard with NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor; know interesting facts about film

1. Slumdog Millioniare (2008):Saath

Danny Boyle directed, Academy Award-winning film on a slum boy who becomes a millionaire had the actor in the small role of a police officer. Irrfan brought a mix of ruthlessness and perseverance to the role. He shined in the limited screen time he got offered.

2. Haider (2014):

In Haider, Irrfan played Roohdar, bringing the narrative essence of the film in his story of Haider’s father, of the days they spent together as rooh and sharir (soul and body), daria and pani (river and water), inseparable in anguish until the latter’s death by gunshot. Irrfan Khan gave an impressive performance in this film.

3. Madaari (2016):

Madaari, directed by Nishikant Kamat, was the story where Irrfan Khan, played Nirmal Kumar, who lost his son in a tragedy caused by corruption and decides to seek justice by kidnapping the son of the home minister (Tushar Dalvi). As a single parent avenging the death of his son, Irrfan Khan's nuanced and fine performance has made the movie a cult.

4. Angrezi Medium (2020):

Irrfan was remarkable and impressive in his performance in the role of Champak Bansal, a sweet shop owner in Udaipur. He played a doting father to Radhika Madan’s Tarika, who harbored dreams of flying off to London in this film.

.

5. 7 Khoon Maaf (2011):

In Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial adaptation of Susanna’s seven husbands, Irrfan played Waseeullah, an intense, brooding poet, and always had many such poems to quote. Irrfan was a poet and a pervert. For the public, he was a gentle Kashmiri poet reciting beautifully penned words. In private, he is a brute and an animal who gets sexually excited by beating up his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Irrfan Khan essayed one of the darkest roles in this film, which mixed intensity and multilayered emotions with perfection and poise.

6. The Namesake (2006):

In Mira Nair's directorial, The Namesake, Irrfan played Ashoke Ganguli, an Indian professor in the US. Irrfan brought gentleness and vulnerability to the role, which was simply heartbreaking. Mastering Bengali accent with absolute brilliance, Irrfan’s performance was a masterclass in physical restrain.

7. Life Of Pie (2012):

Life Of Pie by Ang Lee is a film that needs no introduction. While the story revolves around the journey of Pi Patel, played by Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan and Tabu feature as Pi's parents. Even in a supporting role Irrfan Khan steals the show with a nuanced performance.

ALSO READ: Namrata Malla RACY Photos: Bhojpuri actress looks irresistible in black and white printed BOLD bikini