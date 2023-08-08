Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ira Khan says Aamir Khan's divorce from Reena was a 'trigger' for depression

    In an old interview with the same portal, Ira admitted that there are mental health disorders in the family. Ira Khan spills beans on how Aamir Khan's divorce from Reena triggered her depression. She has given an insight on the same in the interview.

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is very vocal about mental health issues. The star kid also revealed that she has suffered from depression. She talked about how she overcame it. In a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Ira said how her parents' divorce became a trigger point for her emotional turmoil. Talking about the same issue, Ira said, "My therapist said that one of the trigger points was my parents, who handled their divorce as well as they could at that point. It was amicable. I am not blaming them, but what they did not realise is that because they made it seem like divorce was not a big deal, there was a perception my mind created of the situation. We create perceptions. We do not necessarily communicate with people about those. So, I blame myself for it. I spent 20 years thinking you have to get upset and sad for people to love you. But how do I go back? I want to be happy! So now, I have to undo everything that I have done."

    However, in an old interview with the same portal, Ira admitted that there are mental health disorders in the family. And this time, she accepted how it is genetic. She said, "Depression is a little complicated. It is partly genetic, partly psychological, and social. In my case, it is partly genetic. There is a history of mental health issues on my mom and dad's side."

    In 2020, Ira shared a video with a long caption about mental illness. "A lot has been going on. People have a lot to say. Things are confusing, stressful and simple and okay but not okay and life all together. There is no way to say it all in one go. But I would like to think I have figured out how to make it slightly more understandable about mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey. But in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be way. Let us all start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day."

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
