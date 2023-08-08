Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don 3: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani share cryptic message with fans, allegedly Ranveer Singh in lead

    'Don 3 teased by Farhan Akhtar through a video posted by him on social media, hints at a fresh installment. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise.

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    Farhan Akhtar surprised fans on August 8 with a teaser for Don 3. The enigmatic '3' hints at a fresh installment in the beloved franchise, though specifics are scarce. Masterminds Ritesh and Farhan excel at generating curiosity, as seen in their impressive filmography. The duo of Excel Entertainment continues to add riveting chapters to their cinematic journey. Their cryptic '3' announcement sparks excitement in the industry and among fans, reaffirming their knack for captivating storytelling.

    As per reports, Ranveer Singh will be taking up the mantle of Don, instead of Shah Rukh Khan. Sometime earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan is stepping out of 'Don 3', he was not convinced with the script. Hence, Ranveer Singh has been dropped in, and he has big shoes to fill.

    ALSO READ: 'OMG 2' in UAE: Akshay Kumar's film gets 12A certificate in middle-east; movie revolves around sex education

    With 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' triumph, Ranveer Singh is riding high. The star's success sets the stage for the new announcement, sparking excitement among fans, and amplifying the enthusiasm of Ranveer's dedicated followers. However, with the release of the '3' announcement video, many flooded the comments section pleading Farhan Akhtar to not replace Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh in the series.

    About the 'Don' franchise

    The Don franchise, initiated by Farhan Akhtar, is a defining modern action series in Bollywood. Rebooting the 1978 classic, it stars Shah Rukh Khan as the suave criminal mastermind. With 'Don' (2006) and 'Don 2' (2011), the franchise reimagines the criminal underworld, blending intricate plots, high-stakes action, and suspense. The recent teaser's '3' hints at a new chapter, leaving fans eager for Don 3. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment have consistently delivered captivating films, cementing Don as an iconic action franchise. It remains to see how Ranveer Singh might fair as the new Don.

    ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar says women found him 'sexy' because he was fragile

