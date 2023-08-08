Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: 7 best Movies of "Pushpa" star

Witness the best films of the birthday boy, Fahadh Fassil. From “Chappa Kurishu” to “Kumbalangi Nights”, discover the actors brimming film career. Let us celebrate his 41st birthday, with a marathon of his movies! by Leona Merlin Antony

Fahadh Faasil can be put on the list of one of “the best” actors of all time. “Kaiyethum Dhoorath”(2002) his first film, was not a big breakthrough. But the rest of his film career truly hit the stars. This is not even restricted to the Malayalam industry as he has graced his presence in all-time favourites “Vikram” and “Pushpa”. Today as the actor celebrates his 41st birthday, let us take a walkthrough of 7 of his best movies of all time.

1. “Chappa Kurishu”

Directed by Samir Tahir, the movie was a step ahead of our times. He won the 42nd Kerala State Film Awards, as the “Second Best Actor” in this movie. He does the role of Arjun Samuel, a wealthy construction businessman who enters into a pickle when he faces problems with his secret girlfriend(Ramya Nambeeshan) outside of his commitment.



2. “22 Female Kottayam”

Also known as 22FK, this movie by Aashiq Abu was considered unconventional during its release by the masses. It tells the love story of Tessa(played by Rima Kallingal), a nurse and Cyril, who works as a pimp secretly. Knowing that Tessa has been deceived the whole while, she castrates Cyril and gains justice for the turmoil she went through. He won the 60th Filmfare Awards South for this movie. Fahadh Faasil never stepped back from any role which was controversial.



3. “North 24 Kaatham”

It was an adventure drama film by Anil Radhakrishnan Menon. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 2013 and Fahad Faasil received the 44th Kerala State Film Awards for his character Harikrishnan, in the movie. This Malayalam New Wave showed what Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is, and how difficult it was for Harikrishanan to fit in society because of his odd mannerisms.



4. “Iyobinte Pusthakam”

Amal Neerad tossed in this gem by directing this period thriller film. The movie character names are from Fyodor Dostoevosky’s “The Brothers of Karamazov” and Fahadh plays the lead role of Iyob. The movie talks severely about age politics throwing light on the toxic dominion the elderly establish in society. The movie won the 17th Asianet Film Awards and Fahad received the Best Performer Award for the same.



5. “Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum”

In Dileesh Pothan’s crime drama film, Fahadh bagged the Best Actor Award from the Cine Awards, Asianet Film Awards, and International Film Festival of Kerala for his role as Prasad, the thief. The movie also received many acclaimed awards for its brilliant direction and story. “I have never seen such an excellent performance by actors,” said Shekhar Kapur, who was on the jury of the 65th National Film Awards.



6. “Kumbalangi Nights”

This is a drama film by Madhu C. Narayan, where Fahadh plays the role of Shammi, a “psycho” husband. He submitted his whole-hearted performance for which he received the Best Character Award at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards and the Best Actor in a Negative Role at the 9th South Indian International Movie Awards. The story shows how patriarchy and male ego guides the course of the society we live in.

7. "Maamannan"

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, "Maamannan" is Fahadh's latest movie. He plays the role of Rathnavelu, district secretary of SSMK. Mari Selvaraj, revealed recently that he specifically cast Fahadh Fassil as the antagonist since he had great praise for his movies. It was released on 29 June 2023 and received many positive reviews from critics.