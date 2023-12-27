Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Update: Mithila Palkar, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan and more attend celebration

    Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, to marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024, and the wedding preparations have begun! Kiran Rao, Azad, and Mithila Palkar attended the party.

    Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, will marry her lover, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024. Last year, the pair held an engagement ceremony that their family and loved ones attended. The celebrations have finally begun, only a few days before their wedding! Ira and her friend Mithila Palkar posted some photos from the party. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, and their son Azad Rao Khan were also there.

    Ira Khan took to Instagram stories last night to post a video of numerous people sat around a dining table, enjoying Maharashtrian food. The video also shows Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, clothed in an off-white gown. Azad Rao Khan is seated next to her. 

    In the video, Ira says, “My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

    Meanwhile, Ira uploaded another photo of herself smiling with a buddy. She looks stunning in a crimson saree with a golden sequined blouse. She wears a bindi on her forehead and is only wearing gold jhumkas. Meanwhile, Little Things actress Mithila Palkar attended the festivities. She shared two photos with Ira and Nupur.

    Mithila donned a mustard yellow ethnic suit. In one Instagram story, she wrote, "The wedding festivities have begin!" Meanwhile, another picture shows Mithila posing in the center with Ira and Nupur Shikhare on either side of her. "Let's get you guys married!" she wrote. Check out the stories below!

    Aamir Khan has stated that he will cry a lot during his daughter Ira Khan's wedding
    Aamir Khan stated in October of this year that his daughter Ira would marry Nupur on January 3, 2024. In an interview, the actor revealed that he will be emotionally overcome on Ira's wedding day.

    “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. (I’m extremely emotional, and I’m going to cry a lot at Ira’s wedding, that’s for sure). Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears,” said Aamir.

