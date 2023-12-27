Salaar Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film faces 49% drop, earns Rs 23.50 crore

Salaar Box Office Collections Day 5: The Prabhas-starrer still needs to create an impression at the box office, earning barely Rs 23.50 crore in all languages on day 5.

Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has dipped more at the domestic box office. On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the picture, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, barely earned Rs 23.50 net in India for all languages. According to Sacnilk.com, Salaar had a whopping 49 percent dip and had an overall Telugu occupancy of 40.94 percent on its fifth day. Its current total at the domestic office is Rs 278.90 net.

Salaar generated around Rs 95 crore on its first day in India across all languages. On day two, however, it fell to Rs 56.35 crore. On day three, the film made another leap at the box office, earning Rs 62.05 crore. However, the film's earnings dropped further on Monday, earning roughly Rs 43 crore.

Also Read: Kanye West along with other names written on Israel missiles, here's who took credit for the act

Surprisingly, Salaar has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to become the largest opener of 2023. Pathaan made Rs 57 crore on its first day in India, while Jawan and Animal made Rs 75 crore and Rs 63 crore, respectively.

Check out the day-wise collection of Salaar:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 90.70 crore (Telugu - Rs 66.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 3.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.75 crore, Kannada - 90 lakh, Hindi Rs 15.75 crore)

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 56.35 crore (Telugu - Rs 34.25 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.75 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.05 crore, Kannada - 95 lakh, Hindi Rs 16.35 crore)

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 62.05 crore (Telugu - Rs 35 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.2 crore, Kannada - 1.2 crore, Hindi Rs 21.1 crore)

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 46.3 crore (Telugu - Rs 27.1 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.3 crore, Tamil - Rs 2.05 crore, Kannada - 85 lakh, Hindi Rs 15 crore)

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 23.50 crore

Also Read: Dua Lipa holidays in India, shares pictures from her Rajasthan trip

About Salaar:

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, produced by Hombale Films, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Vijay Kiragandur is the film's producer. Salaar runs for 2 hours and 55 minutes and received a 'A' rating from the censor board. There are various strong action sequences, bloodshed, and war scenes in the film. Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.