Internationally acclaimed director Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus 'Draupadi'; Know details

Dev Entertainment Ventures and Pramod Films once again collaborate to bring the magical tale of Mahabharata to the big screen. Produced by Bengal's superstar Dev Adhikari and Prateek Chakravorty from Mumbai, the film promises to be Bengal's biggest visual extravaganza. The production houses have roped in Bollywood filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee to helm this magnum opus. While Rukmini Maitra will play the title role. The film is based on noted author Pratibha Ray's award-winning Odiya novel Yajnaseni.

"When director Ram Kamal approached me for the film rights of Yajnaseni through my publisher Rupa Publications, I was delighted that even today Indian filmmakers are interested in the story of Mahabharata. My book, Yajnaseni, is about Mahabharata from Draupadi's point of view with contemporary relevance. Yajnaseni is the epitome of Patience, Penance and Power. It's a creative collaboration, and Ram Kamal being an author himself, will do justice to Yajnaseni and her story. I feel we are at the right time to revisit our epics and tell the new generation about our culture and heritage, winner Pratibha Ray says.

Producer Dev Adhikari from Dev Entertainment Ventures says, "After watching Ram Kamal's work in Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan, I realized that he has an amazing sense of aesthetics and visual presentation skill. When he shared his dream of making Draupadi, I felt that he would certainly do justice to the scale and subject. I have also witnessed the range of Rukmini as a performer in Binodiini, and I knew why Ram Kamal wanted to cast her as Draupadi. As a producer uniqueness of his narrative attracted me. It's going to be a mind-blowing experience for all."

Producer Prateek Chakraborty from Pramod Films says, "Mahabharat is one of the most epic tales ever told. The characters, their journey, and their redemptions are life lessons. An attempt to recreate this grandiose saga is both intriguing, exciting and nerve-wracking and we attempt to say it in Bangla in its most ambitious form. Having worked with Ram Kamal Mukherjee on Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan; reinstated my faith in him as a master storyteller who produces what he presents and his vision of Mahabharata bowled me away to start this new magnificent journey. And Rukmini Maitra who has encapsulated the essence of 'Nati Binodini' beyond expectations is here only to fly further and she as Draupadi only takes the bar several notches higher. So I am looking forward to the responsibility of creating this magnum opus with Dev, Ram Kamal and Rukmini."

Bengal's leading actress Rukmini Maitra said that it was s a pleasure to reunite with Ram Kamal after Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan. "He makes me feel comfortable in characters that are extremely challenging to portray on screen. Guess, these are the little perks that you enjoy while working with a friend. He has been wanting to make Draupadi, but he waited for the right time. It's an honour to be a part of Mahabharata, a subject that is so close to every Indian. Needless to say, this will be one of the most challenging roles in my career after Binodiini." she added.

