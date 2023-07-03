International Plastic Bag Free Day: Date, history, significance and celebration

International Plastic Bag Free Day is commemorated every year to increase awareness of the negative environmental effects of single-use plastic bags. It also serves as a reminder to people, communities, and businesses all around the world to take action and lessen their dependency on plastic bags. Plastic bags degrade ecosystems over a long period of time, kill species, and contribute to pollution. They also take hundreds of years to decompose.

On this day, a number of events and efforts are conducted to promote reusable bags produced from sustainable materials as an alternative to plastic bags. In order to reduce plastic waste, safeguard the environment, and promote a more sustainable future for our planet, International Plastic Bag Free Day provides an opportunity for people to refuse single-use plastic bags and choose eco-friendly alternatives when shopping or carrying goods. International Plastic Bag Free Day is observed annually on July 3. The Bag Free World campaign, a worldwide effort to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic bags, launched the initiative. A number of organisations and people worried about the effects of plastic on the environment started the campaign in 2008.

Importance: The goal of International Plastic Bag Free Day is to raise public awareness about the issue and inspire businesses, communities, and individuals to reduce their use of plastic bags, promote environmentally friendly alternatives, and work towards a cleaner and healthier environment. The day acts as a reminder of how bad plastic bags are for the environment, wildlife, and people's health. It promotes sustainable alternatives, increases awareness of the need to decrease plastic waste, and encourages a shift in attitudes towards the usage of plastic bags.

Celebration: International Plastic Bag Free Day is observed every year onJuly 2 through a variety of events and campaigns. Events, workshops, and awareness campaigns are organised by organisations, environmental groups, and individuals to inform people about the negative effects of plastic bags and to promote alternatives like reusable bags.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions take use of this day to inform students about the dangers of plastic bags to the environment and the value of eliminating plastic waste.As an alternative to plastic, grape waste including grape skins, seeds, and stems can be used in a variety of ways. Natural substances from this trash, like polyphenols and cellulose, can be processed to be extracted for use in creating biodegradable packaging materials. It is possible to extract fibres from grape waste that can be spun into yarn and woven into textiles. Scientists have looked into casein, a type of milk protein, as a possible replacement for plastic because it is renewable and biodegradable. It is possible to process casein to produce thin films or coatings with comparable barrier characteristics similar to plastic films.

