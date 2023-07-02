Lifestyle

Tandoori Chicken to Paneer Tikka-7 Indian snacks to enjoy with beer

Looking for some Indian-style desi snacks? Here are a few enticing dishes and delectable desi snack alternatives to enhance your beer-drinking experience.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori chicken is the ultimate beer partner if you're not a vegetarian. It's impossible to resist biting into a luscious chicken covered in tandoori spice and perfectly cooked. 
 

Papad Masala

All you have to do is broil the papad as usual, then top it with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, spices, and lemon juice. It goes great with beer. 
 

Roasted salted peanuts

Beer enthusiasts enjoy plain roasted street-style salted peanuts with their beverage. Aside from that, these snacks are high in protein.

Mutton Malai Tikka

This delectable snack has a creamy texture and will go perfectly with your glass of beer.
 

Aloo Tikki

The crunchy texture of the tikki and the tangy tastes of the chutney will delight your taste buds while you sip your beer. 
 

Dahi Kebab

Dahi kebab is another famous vegetarian food. It's a wonderful snack to match with your glass of beer, thanks to its crunchy exterior and soft insides.
 

Achaari Paneer Tikka

The greatest thing is that this paneer tikka dish incorporates an intriguing combination of achaari tastes that you will like. Enjoy with some pudina chutney! 
 

