International Emmy Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor bags directorate award for her contribution to Indian television

Ekta Kapoor makes history as the first Indian to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmys. Deepak Chopra presents the honor for Kapoor's impactful career in Indian television

Renowned producer-filmmaker Ekta Kapoor made history by becoming the first Indian recipient of the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York City. Deepak Chopra had the honor of presenting Kapoor with the award for her trailblazing career and significant impact on the Indian television landscape.

Draped in a light orange embellished outfit, Kapoor, visibly emotional, expressed her gratitude, saying, "This is for you, India. We are bringing home your Emmy." Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video clip showcasing the coveted Emmy and captioned it, "India, I’m bringing home YOUR Emmy @iemmys."

In a conversation with India Today after receiving the award, Kapoor conveyed her overwhelming feelings and humility. She emphasized the profound impact of art, writing, and storytelling, acknowledging their influence on a global scale. Kapoor expressed a sense of responsibility, stating that the honor has made her feel compelled to use her voice for the benefit of others and to share the stories of those who may not be heard.

Ekta Kapoor had shared news of her nomination in August, expressing her humility and exhilaration, highlighting the award's special place in her heart and its representation of a journey beyond work. Kapoor sees the recognition as an opportunity to represent her nation globally and considers it an honor beyond words.

In other categories at the International Emmy Awards 2023, Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah, nominated for Rocket Boys and Delhi Crime Season 2, respectively, did not secure wins in their respective categories. However, comedian Vir Das achieved significant recognition by winning the Best Comedy award for his Netflix Special, Vir Das: Landing. He shared the award with the British teen sitcom Derry Girls-Season 3.

