    International Emmys 2023: Rocket Boys's Jim Sarbh loses Best Actor award to The Responder's Martin Freeman

    International Emmys 2023 winner: Martin Freeman won the 51st International Emmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor. From India, actors Shefali Shah and Vir Das were also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress and comedy categories.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 9:33 AM IST

    Today, November 21 (IST), the International Emmy Awards 2023, was held in New York. Rhys Darby, an actor and comedian, hosted the ceremony. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the International Emmy 2023 on September 26. India received two Emmy nominations. 

    Vir Das split the Emmy for his Netflix comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing' alongside 'Derry Girls Season 3'. Ektaa Kapoor received the International Emmy Directorate Award. Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh lost the Best Actor prize to their rivals. 56 competitors from 20 nations competed for awards in 14 categories.

    Jim Sarbh loses Best Actor award to Martin Freeman
    For his portrayal in 'The Responder,' Freeman received the coveted honour. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), International Emmy Awards shared a post and wrote, “The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to “Martin Freeman in The Responder” produced by Dancing Ledge Productions.”

    For his work in 'Rocket Boys,' Jim Sarb has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor. He was up against Gustavo Bassani of Argentina, Martin Freeman of the United Kingdom, and Jonas Karlsson of Sweden.

     Informing fans about the miss, Jim took to his Instagram and wrote, "No Luck Folks."

    ALSO READ: International Emmy Awards: Shefali Shah loses Best performance by an actress to Mexican actress Karla Souza


    The International Emmy Awards are taking place in New York City. This year's nominations included 56 nominees from 20 countries across 14 categories.

    About Rocket Boys and Jim Sarbh
    The two-season Sony LIV drama is based on the lives of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabha and depicts how two of India's finest scientists affected the country's destiny. Though Rocket Boys was not Jim's first streaming series, it did help him achieve greater acclaim--and a fan base--as he tackled the difficult issue of portraying the life of the Indian nuclear physicist on film.

    Jim's global notoriety comes over a decade after his debut in Sonam Kapoor's Neerja, in which he played one of the terrorists who hijacked an aeroplane.

    Also Read: INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS 2023: VIR DAS BAGS AWARD FOR COMEDY; SHARES IT WITH NICOLA COUGHLAN OF DERRY GIRLS

    Jim's ominous performance as the cruel Khalil gained him plaudits, which he carried forward in his other similarly great films such as A Death in a Gunj, Padmaavat, Sanju, and two Prime Video series, Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please.

    Jim has been in two commercial but well-received films in the previous two years. After Padmaavat, he re-teamed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which premiered last year, followed by his 2023 feature Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, which stars Rani Mukerji.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 9:33 AM IST
