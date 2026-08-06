Kishore Kumar's iconic Mumbai bungalow, Gouri Kunj, was once his peaceful retreat away from the spotlight. Today, a section of the historic property has found a new identity as Virat Kohli's One8 Commune restaurant

Kishore Kumar's Gouri Kunj is more than just a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood. It represents the life, personality, and creative spirit of one of Indian cinema's greatest entertainers. Named after his mother, Gouri Devi, the property was where the legendary singer spent countless memorable moments away from the chaos of the film industry. Today, while part of the bungalow has been transformed into Virat Kohli's One8 Commune restaurant, its rich legacy continues to live on.

Gouri Kunj Was Kishore Kumar's Personal Escape

Located in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area, Gouri Kunj served as Kishore Kumar's private sanctuary for many years. Unlike the glamorous lifestyle often associated with film stars, the actor-singer preferred spending time in peaceful surroundings filled with greenery.

The bungalow featured spacious lawns, open courtyards, and lush gardens that reflected his love for nature. Away from recording studios and film sets, this was the place where he relaxed, created music, and enjoyed moments of solitude.

The property was named after his mother, Gouri Devi, making it even more special for the singer and his family.

A Home That Reflected Kishore Kumar's Unique Personality

Kishore Kumar's eccentric personality became almost as legendary as his songs, and Gouri Kunj perfectly reflected that side of him.

According to stories shared over the years, the singer treated the trees in his garden like close friends, even giving many of them individual names. He often spent hours walking through the gardens or sitting quietly among nature.

His famous sense of humour was visible even before visitors entered the property. A signboard outside the gate reportedly read, "Beware of Kishore," a playful warning that became one of the many stories associated with the legendary artist.

The bungalow also welcomed fellow musicians, composers, and close friends, making it an important meeting place for creative minds in the Hindi film industry.

Preserving History While Embracing a New Identity

In 2022, a portion of Gouri Kunj began a new chapter when it became home to Virat Kohli's One8 Commune restaurant.

Rather than completely changing the property's identity, the redesign aimed to retain the bungalow's original charm. The restaurant incorporates warm wooden interiors, natural stone textures, elegant brass details, and large glass panels that allow plenty of natural light inside.

Indoor plants and green walls further recreate the peaceful atmosphere that once defined Kishore Kumar's home. The blend of heritage architecture with contemporary design allows visitors to experience a space that honours the past while serving a modern purpose.

Although Gouri Kunj has evolved over time, it remains a cherished landmark in Mumbai. The transformation has introduced a new generation to the property's remarkable history while ensuring that Kishore Kumar's legacy continues to be remembered through the home he loved so dearly.