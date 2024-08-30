Did you know? Viral 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' dialogue was first used by Kishore Kumar in 1966 [WATCH]

The viral phrase "Chin Tapak Dam Dam" from Chhota Bheem sparks excitement as it links back to Bollywood legend Kishore Kumar, revealing an intriguing connection to classic cinema.

Recently, the phrase "Chin Tapak Dam Dam" has captured the internet’s attention, thanks to its prominent use in Chhota Bheem Season 4. This catchy line, popularized by the children's cartoon, has led to a fascinating discovery about its origins, connecting it to Bollywood legend Kishore Kumar.

The phrase "Chi Patak Dam Dam," a variant used by Kishore Kumar, originally appeared in the 1966 film Ladka Ladki. It also featured in the song "Aasmaan Se Tod Ke Taare" from the movie Woh Din Yaad Karo. The resurgence of the phrase through Chhota Bheem has sparked widespread discussions, with social media users celebrating Kumar as the original innovator behind the phrase.

In Chhota Bheem, the character Takia, an evil magician, frequently repeats the phrase in the episode titled "Old Enemies," where he is shown powerless and imprisoned in Dholakpur Jail. Takia's repetitive use of the phrase adds a comedic element to the show, which has resonated with viewers, leading to the viral spread of "Chin Tapak Dam Dam."

Interestingly, Kishore Kumar’s version, "Chi Patak Dam Dam," included extended lines like "Amdani Zyada Kharcha Kam" and "Agad Bum Bum." Social media users have noted these similarities and praised Kumar’s forward-thinking creativity. Comments such as "Kishore Da trendsetter. Much ahead of its time," and "Kishore Kumar Supremacy," reflect the appreciation for Kumar’s influence.

This revelation has also spurred humorous comments suggesting that Chhota Bheem might have drawn inspiration from Kumar’s work. One user jested, “It means Chhota Bheem copied Kishore Kumar ji,” while another remarked, “Chhota Bheem escaped from copyright issues.”

