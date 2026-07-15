Step Inside Ambani School: Fees That Redefine Luxury Education, Read Details!
Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's grandson, Prithvi Ambani, is studying in their family's own 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School'. This world-class school is a part of the famous Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Asia's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani
Asia's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are always making headlines for their lavish lifestyle and public appearances. Nowadays, Nita Ambani is often spotted with her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, son Akash Ambani, and grandson Prithvi Ambani. Details about Prithvi's school and its massive fees are now going viral on social media.
Not a regular school, but an international one
Prithvi Ambani, the elder son of Akash and Shloka Ambani, doesn't go to just any regular school. Instead, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's grandson is getting his primary education at one of the most prestigious international schools in the country.
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School's name and special recognition
Prithvi Ambani studies at the 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School' (NMAJS). This school has received accreditation from the 'International Baccalaureate World School', one of the world's most respected curriculum organisations.
Education system and huge campuses
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School starts a child's early education with the International Baccalaureate's 'Primary Years Programme' (PYP). The school also offers the 'Middle Years Programme' (MYP) for further studies. It has two state-of-the-art campuses in Mumbai—one in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and the other inside the Jio World Centre.
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Annual fee details
According to reports, the annual tuition fees at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) range from approximately ₹14 lakh to ₹20 lakh, depending on the grade. This massive fee structure has left many people completely surprised.
Grandson studies in grandfather's school!
Here's the most interesting part: the 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School' is actually a part of the 'Dhirubhai Ambani International School' (DAIS), which has emerged as India's number one international school. This means Prithvi Ambani is studying right in his own family's school, which belongs to his grandfather Mukesh Ambani's family.
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