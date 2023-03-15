Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Here's how 32-year-old Subhashree Ganguly turns into 75-year-old lady (Video)

    Debaloy Bhattacharya devised the drama, which is based on Kallol Lahiri's eponymous novel and stars Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Rahul Banerjee, Angana Roy, and many more. Check out how actress Subhashree Ganguly turns into a 75-year-old woman in the Indubala Bhaater Hotel.

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly debuted in OTT with Hoichoi's Indubala Bhater Hotel. The show has become one of Hoichoi's most trending and significant releases the year. Debaloy Bhattacharya created the drama, which is based on Kallol Lahiri's eponymous novel and stars Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Rahul Banerjee, Angana Roy, and many more. Indubala Bhater Hotel premiere on March 8th on International Women's Day.

    In the series, Subhashree Ganguly played a 75-year-old woman, the owner of a small hotel. The show represents the socio-political problem of Partition and Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War. It is the narrative of Indubala, a woman from undivided East Bengal who comes to Kolkata. The series will depict Indubala's journey at various ages. 

    Indubala's desire to feed others serves as a link between the East and the West. It also depicts snippets of two civilizations with the same language, Bangla, bumping shoulders and crisscrossing paths. The programme, like the novel, promises to represent the volatile time.

    In an interview with IndiaToday, Subhashree talked about her challenges while playing an elderly. 'I'm a little nervous.' Subhashree spoke candidly about the Indubala Bhaater Hotel. "Everyone is looking forward to the show," she said. I'm incredibly devoted to and emotional about this project. "This is my first OTT appearance."

    She also talked about her preparation, "My viewpoint was significant for me, but my director's perspective was more important, and Kallol Lahiri's opinion was more vital for me," she remarked. I can't tell you how many times we sat. We spoke about it, we shared our sentiments, we shared many tales, and we somehow built this. They believe that in our field, we produce magic daily. We do it every day. That seemed so natural."

    "About my method, I read the screenplay at least 100 times," she continued. If you were a guest in my home, I would immediately read you the script. I would read the script to each member of my family individually. During that procedure, I would go through the incident every time as Indubala. It was really beneficial to me. Then, of course, when we started shooting, the makeup, style, and set all helped, as did the director's vision."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Hoichoi (@hoichoi.tv)

    Subhashree Ganguly, on playing a 75-year-old lady:
    Talking about her role, the Bengali actress said, "I am just 32 years old and portraying a 75-year-old lady. That was quite difficult for me because I eased my life while portraying a schoolgirl in Parineeta. Concerning Indubala, I didn't know about a 75-year-old. What will her psychology be? A 75-year-old has lived her whole life. She must be smart and have a wealth of experience. That was really difficult for me."

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
