Entertainment

Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 7 tallest Tamil actresses

Image credits: our own

Nayanthara

Nayanthara's height is 5 feet 5 inches.

Image credits: Pinterest

Trisha

Actress Trisha's height is 5 feet 7 inches.

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha

Actress Samantha's height is 5 feet 3 inches.

Image credits: Samantha insta

Keerthy Suresh

Actress Keerthy Suresh's height is 5 feet 2 inches.

Image credits: Instagram

Sai Pallavi

Amaran movie star Sai Pallavi's height is 5 feet 2 inches.

Image credits: our own

Malavika Mohanan

Actress Malavika Mohanan's height is 5 feet 7 inches.

Image credits: our own

Anushka Shetty

Actress Anushka is the tallest actress. Her height is 5 feet 11 inches.

Image credits: Instagram

Madhuri Dixit to Raveena Tandon: 6 Bollywood actresses without makeup!

Georgina Rodriguez: 10 times Ronaldo's lady love slayed in black| PICS

(PHOTOS) Hansika Motwani inspired 8 looks for new brides

(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Raveena Tandon's luxurious Mumbai bungalow