Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 7 tallest Tamil actresses

Entertainment
Nayanthara's height is 5 feet 5 inches.
Actress Trisha's height is 5 feet 7 inches.
Actress Samantha's height is 5 feet 3 inches.
Actress Keerthy Suresh's height is 5 feet 2 inches.
Amaran movie star Sai Pallavi's height is 5 feet 2 inches.
Actress Malavika Mohanan's height is 5 feet 7 inches.
Actress Anushka is the tallest actress. Her height is 5 feet 11 inches.
