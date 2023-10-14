Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I like to dress like a boy,' says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement

    Disha Patani revealed the items she loves to wear as part of her style statement. Disha stated without hesitation, “I like to dress like a boy most of the times. I like to wear my shorts, anything which is comfortable and oversized.”

    I like to dress like a boy', says Disha Patani while talking about her style statement RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Disha Patani has made a name for herself in Bollywood with films such as Baaghi 2, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story, and Malang. The lovely actress has also made some of the most memorable fashion statements. As a compelling face for millennials and Gen-Zs, the actress enjoys keeping her social media feed updated with glimpses from her personal and professional lives. Disha recently attended an event where she showed off her ultimate fashion statement. And it's unlike anything you could have imagined.

    A journalist asked Disha Patani about her ' style statement' in footage posted by Instant Bollywood. Disha responded to her without hesitation.  “I like to dress like a boy most of the times. I like to wear my shorts, anything comfortable and oversized.”

    Disha Patani recently uploaded a stunning video from her exotic vacation in Doha, when she went to witness a Formula One race. In the video, Disha may be seen swimming in the water with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. Disha looks gorgeous in her red bikini. There's also a brief clip of Disha dancing with Mouni Roy during a post-race performance.

    The actress recently made news for mentioning Tiger Shroff's Ganapath teaser. For several years, the couple was said to be dating. They are said to have split up in the middle of 2022. They were spotted arriving together for a function in Delhi in July. Krishna, Tiger's sister, accompanied them as well. Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna created India's best professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion.

    Disha and Tiger have remained friends after the supposed separation. Disha is also good friends with Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff. In reality, when asked about Tiger and Disha's split reports, Tiger's father, Jackie Shroff, referred to them as "thick buddies" and stated, "They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends." I've seen them hang around together. Not that I maintain tabs on my son's romantic life. That's the last thing I want to do: invade their privacy. But I have the impression that they are thick mates. They spend time together outside of work."

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen RBA

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen

    Leo Release : No early morning shows for Vijay starrer movie; Know why rkn

    Leo Release : No early morning shows for Vijay starrer movie; Know why

    Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case vma

    Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser RBA

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser

    Vijay starrer Leo's pre-booking starts today ; Check rkn

    Vijay starrer Leo's pre-booking starts today ; Check

    Recent Stories

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen RBA

    Romance and situational comedy truly resonate with me: Alisha Parveen

    Honor Magic Vs 2 launched From 7 92 inch OLED inner display to 66W super charging Know it all gcw

    Honor Magic Vs 2 launched! From 7.92-inch OLED inner display to 66W super charging; Know it all

    99 lashes await Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in Iran after act of 'adultery'

    99 lashes await Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in Iran after act of 'adultery' (WATCH)

    PM Modi shares his 'must visit' destinations in Uttarakhand

    PM Modi shares his 'must visit' destinations in Uttarakhand

    'Commission' controversy rocks Karnataka Dasara festivities; Sarod wizard fumes over outrageous demand

    'Commission' controversy rocks Karnataka Dasara festivities; Sarod wizard fumes over outrageous demand

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon