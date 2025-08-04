Independence Day songs: Here's a list of 5 soulful songs to listen to on this special day

As India gears up for it's grand celebration of Independence day on 15th August, we bring to you a list of top 5 songs to play on the special day. From soulful ballads to powerful anthems, songs have it in them to unite citizens. These 5 iconic songs deserve a special place on Independence Day.

Maa Tujhe Salaam – A.R. Rahman

This musical masterpiece by A.R Rahman is arguably one of the most patriotic songs. The song beautifully captures the emotions suitable for an Independence Day celebration.

Ae Watan – Raazi

This song from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' was sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in separate versions. Gulzar's lyrics and Shankaar Ehsaan Loy's composition made the song all the more moving.

Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo

Originally intended for the unreleased 1997 film Dus, this vibrant track became an anthem of unity and strength. Performed by Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan, and others, it proudly proclaims India's power and resilience. It continues to echo at parades, youth programs.

Teri Mitti – Kesari

A tribute to the ultimate sacrifice, Teri Mitti from the film Kesari is an emotional farewell from a soldier to his soil. Sung by B Praak and written by Manoj Muntashir, this song resonates with raw patriotism and pride. It’s ideal for commemorative segments in Independence Day events.

Chak De! India – Chak De! India

This electrifying title track from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India is a high-energy anthem of determination, unity, and victory. Whether you're celebrating national sports achievements or India’s rise on the global stage, this track adds adrenaline and fervor to any Independence Day playlist.