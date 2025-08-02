Image Credit : Freepik

India commemorates its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, a national occasion that unites the country in pride and patriotic fervour. From the symbolic flag hoisting at Delhi’s Red Fort to state-specific rituals, the day reflects a tapestry of cultural heritage and local customs.

The Prime Minister will hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort in New Delhi, delivering the national address, followed by a military parade and cultural showcase, a tradition that began in 1947.