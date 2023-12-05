Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods

    Actors Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal were seen receiving assistance from the rescue officers in the images that went viral. 

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    After the city of Chennai was inundated, actor Aamir Khan was evacuated from a waterlogged site. The '3 Idiots' actor was spotted in a rescue boat with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and other flood victims. Aamir and Vishnu were seen receiving assistance from the rescue officers in the images that went viral. They even posed for photos after being given a safe place to rest.

    The post

    Vishnu Vishal posted the photographs on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Thank you to the fire and rescue department for assisting people like us who are stranded," he remarked. In Karapakkam, rescue operations have begun. Three boats were already operational. In such trying times, the Tennessee government has done an outstanding job. Thank you to everyone in the administration who is working tirelessly."

    Chennai floods

    For the uninitiated, the cyclone's torrential rain has wreaked havoc on Tamil Nadu, with the districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thiruvallur feeling the brunt of the precipitation. Most of Chennai is currently underwater, with considerable inundation in low-lying regions, despite civic agency officials working to clear the stagnant water. Cars were spotted floating on wet roads in several spots.

    Also Read: Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Actors who came in support 

    Tamil stars, Suriya and Karthi have announced an initial donation of Rs 10 lakhs to aid in any type of relief effort. Their fan clubs are supposed to be in charge of distribution.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date SHG

    'Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date

    Akshara Haasan wishes mother Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world' ATG

    Akshara Haasan sends birthday wishes to Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world'

    Video Thoda Cleavage Na Dikhane Wale Malaika Arora gets trolled for her dress in Vrindavan RBA

    Video: ‘Thoda Cleavage Na Dikhane Wale…’, Malaika Arora gets trolled for her dress in Vrindavan

    Tollywoods Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said RBA

    Tollywood's Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said

    Fighter Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter RBA

    'Fighter': Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter

    Recent Stories

    Who is Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram? AJR

    Who is Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

    DMK MP Senthil Kumar says BJP wins elections only in 'Gau Mutra' states; sparks controversy (WATCH) snt

    DMK MP Senthil Kumar says BJP wins elections only in 'Gau Mutra' states; sparks controversy (WATCH)

    Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story snt

    Cycles 40 km daily, aspires to be IAS officer: Internet touched by student-turned-food delivery agent's story

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor and others grace prestigious film festival in Kolkata ATG

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor and others grace prestigious film festival in Kolkata

    Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date SHG

    'Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon