In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods

After the city of Chennai was inundated, actor Aamir Khan was evacuated from a waterlogged site. The '3 Idiots' actor was spotted in a rescue boat with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and other flood victims. Aamir and Vishnu were seen receiving assistance from the rescue officers in the images that went viral. They even posed for photos after being given a safe place to rest.

Vishnu Vishal posted the photographs on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Thank you to the fire and rescue department for assisting people like us who are stranded," he remarked. In Karapakkam, rescue operations have begun. Three boats were already operational. In such trying times, the Tennessee government has done an outstanding job. Thank you to everyone in the administration who is working tirelessly."

For the uninitiated, the cyclone's torrential rain has wreaked havoc on Tamil Nadu, with the districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Thiruvallur feeling the brunt of the precipitation. Most of Chennai is currently underwater, with considerable inundation in low-lying regions, despite civic agency officials working to clear the stagnant water. Cars were spotted floating on wet roads in several spots.

Tamil stars, Suriya and Karthi have announced an initial donation of Rs 10 lakhs to aid in any type of relief effort. Their fan clubs are supposed to be in charge of distribution.