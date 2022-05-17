‘Imlie’ actor Ritu Chaudhry Seth’s these characters made her TV’s favourite

Imlie’s ‘Aparna’ aka Ritu Chaudhry Seth, has turned a year older. Here are three much-loved characters of her that made her TV’s one of the most graceful actresses.

Ritu Chaudhry Seth is known for her versatility as an actor in the television world. She has been a part of the industry for over two decades; her career graph has proved how she has evolved as an actor over all these years. With the kind of skills that the actress beholds paired with such a vast experience, Ritu is someone who can be relevant to any time, and any medium of entertainment. The actress had also opened up about how she keeps learning new things and keeps growing as an actor.

Here are some of the times when Ritu Chaudhry Seth had proved her versatility with her top-notch performances:

Successfully played a Headstrong Shobha in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Ritu Chaudhry Seth is prominently known for portraying Tulsi's (Smriti Irani) daughter Shobha in one of the top television shows of all time. Ritu portrayed the role with utmost perfection. Every daughter watching the show could relate to her.

Pulled off a Negative Character in the supernatural thriller, Nazar: Ritu Chaudhry Seth played a double role of twin sisters in the show that was a hit with the audience. She played the characters of Vedashree Rathod and Kalashree. Not only did she play a negative character but also portrayed a dotting mother and successfully established both the characters.

A perfect mother-in-law in Imlie: Ritu Chaudhry Seth played the character of Aparna Tripathi in the ongoing serial ‘Imlie’. Her character was of a loving mother and an even better mother-in-law who goes against her so to support her daughter-in-law. Ritu’s character in Imlie was a hit among the viewers of the show. She displaced grace, affection, warmth, supportiveness and understanding through her character.

All these roles were very different from each other, but Ritu Chaudhry Seth aced all the roles and added life to those through her acting skills.