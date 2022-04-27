Denim Day 2022: Ritu Chaudhary Seth shares a thought-provoking video for women on 'choice of clothes'

Renowned actor Ritu Chaudhary Seth has an important message for all the females out there, asking them to stand for themselves. Continue reading to know what she has to say.

Actress Ritu Chaudhry Seth, who's one of the finest actresses in the entertainment industry has been an advocate of the rights of human beings in general. The actress who believes in gender equality has yet again executed her thoughts through a hard-hitting video on the occasion of Denim Day.

For the unversed, in 1998 an Italian court had passed a judgement against a rape survivor and had stated that she got raped just because she wore a pair of denim. The entire world then slammed the decision by wearing denim pants and the day has been observed as ‘Denim Day’ ever since.

Ritu Chaudhary Seth penned down a long note on her social media, along with a video. The caption of her post read: "My choice of roles during my entire acting career has been of strong-minded, strong-willed women, well-balanced women....And in my real life too and just like that... Maybe more so... And I know for sure that my daughter will also be just that.”

“On this Denim Day I would like to tell all you women out there...Young or old....to always stand up for yourself and anyone else who is or has been subjected to Sexual Violence and Abuse. It's our Body and we decide who gets to come close to it and who does not! #denimday #raisedvoiceagainstsexualviolence #hangtherapist #crimesagainstwomen #mychoice,” she continued to write in her Instagram post.

Check out the video here:

The video also features her daughter Ivanna Seth, a few montages featuring her along with her daughter and a hard-hitting yet impactful voiceover playing in the background.

On the professional front, Ritu Chaudhary Seth is presently a part of Star Plus’s serial ‘Imlie’. She now wants to explore strong and mature roles which will give her the required creative satisfaction as an actor. She wishes to play more strong and mature roles on-screen after being a part of the industry for 23 long years!