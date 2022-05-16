Lost projects due to my Sunday off: 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2' actor Shubhaavi Choksey

Shubhaavi Choksey, who plays Nandini Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2’ reveals the reason behind why she had to lose out on projects in the past.

Ever since the Ekta Kapoor’s television serial ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’ returned to the screes with a fresh season, starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles, the audience has been showering all its love on it. The sequel that airs on Sony Television, is one of the most-watched serials of present times. Apart from Nakuul and Disha, one more star who has been receiving a lot of love from the viewers is Shubaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor.

Shubhaavi Choksey is a seasoned actor who has been a major part of various projects, including Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez-starrer Kasauti Zindagi Key 2 wherein she played the role of Mohini Basu. Over the years, the actor has created her own niche by playing a variety of characters.

While Shubhaavi Choksey is one of the most loved actors in the television industry, the actor, in an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, Shubhaavi Choksey revealed she had to, unfortunately, lose out on projects because she demanded Sunday off.

Shubhaavi Choksey plays multiple roles in her personal life as well where she is a mother and a homemaker, apart from being a professional artist. She loves to spend time with her husband and son on Sundays, which is why she has always had Sundays as her off days from work. And it is this very reason that she had lost out on some projects.

“I have my Sundays off, since like forever. I have lost on projects unfortunately in the past because I have my Sundays off. And I don’t regret it,” said Shubhaavi Choksey, adding that during the week she may not get as much time as she wishes to, but she always has a Sunday to look forward to.

Furthermore, Shubhaavi Choksey revealed that she is a ‘greedy’ actor who wants to see herself doing all sorts of roles. She says, “I am extremely greedy; I want to do everything. I would love to do a character that needs me to dance around trees or to bash up someone.”

But, as far as her personal life is concerned, Shubhaavi Choksey calls herself a “Kumbhakaran” who loves to “sleep and eat”. Apart from that, she also enjoys spending her time reading, meditating, dancing and also shopping for her home.