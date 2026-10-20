Singer Mika Singh has strongly defended his brother Daler Mehndi after a viral stage video led to alcohol consumption allegations. Mika Singh declared, "I’ll Quit Singing If Anyone Proves He Drinks Alcohol", stressing Daler Mehndi's 30-year teetotaler image and recent surgery.

Singer Mika Singh has defended his brother Daler Mehndi against allegations of alcohol consumption following a viral stage performance video, asserting he would "quit singing" if anyone could prove such claims. The strong statement came after a recent show in Uttarakhand where Daler Mehndi was confronted by a state minister over his conduct.

The Viral Incident in Uttarakhand

The controversy erupted during Daler Mehndi's performance at a Navratri event in Tehri, Uttarakhand, on October 19, 2026. A video circulating online, which rapidly gained significant traction across various social media platforms, captured the exact moment MLA Subodh Uniyal interrupted the acclaimed singer on stage. In the widely shared footage, Uniyal can be seen confronting Daler Mehndi, explicitly accusing him of being inebriated and not performing properly. The swift dissemination of this "viral stage show video" led to widespread speculation and public criticism, casting a shadow over the artist's reputation and directly prompting his brother's staunch defence.

Mika Singh's Unwavering Defence

On October 20, 2026, Mika Singh took to social media to address the accusations, which had been significantly amplified by the viral footage. In a video statement issued on Instagram, Mika has said, “I saw the news. You people have spread this ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing’ First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties? No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain ‘yes we will do the show’ Even if we have 104 degree fever, it doesn't matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga.”

Performance Concerns and Health Disclosure

Mika Singh also clarified the context of the performance, revealing that Daler Mehndi had recently undergone a major surgery and was performing despite not feeling well. Mika continued, “Haal hi mein unka bahot bada operation hua hai. Vahaan pe bahot kamaal ke mantri the, stage pe aaye aur jhaad diya ‘aapse gaaya nahi jaa raha, mat gaao, Humse paise liye’… maan liya, sahi bole. Par yeh mat bolo sharab peeke gaa rahe hain. Maine challenge karta hoon, agar ek banda bol de ‘humne Daler ko sharaab peete huye dekha hai’, toh main gaana hi chhod dunga.”

The minister, however, reportedly rebuked Daler Mehndi on stage, without apparent knowledge of his health struggles, stating, "You can't even speak, so how are you going to sing?"

The incident has triggered widespread discussion regarding artist conduct and audience expectations at public events. Mika Singh's firm stance aims to dispel the allegations and protect his brother's reputation in the face of public scrutiny, which was significantly fueled by the video's circulation.

Daler Mehndi himself has previously spoken out against promoting alcohol and tobacco in music, advocating for a clean lifestyle. His public stance over the years further reinforces Mika Singh's assertion of his brother's sobriety and commitment to positive social messaging through his art.