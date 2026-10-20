A major development has emerged in the fraud case involving a former Bigg Boss contestant, with police arresting the main accused. Here are the latest details about the arrest and the ongoing investigation.

Kozhikode: The police have arrested the main accused in a massive online job scam. The fraudsters looted Rs 23 lakh from a Narikkuni native. The arrested man is Ashmil, who hails from Kizhakkoth in Koduvally.

The police had earlier arrested former Bigg Boss contestant Blesslee in this exact case. The Kozhikode Rural Crime Branch officers caught Ashmil right at the Bengaluru airport. He is the 12th accused in this scam. The gang used a specific method for the fraud. They converted the scammed money into cryptocurrency and sent it abroad. The police stated that they still need to catch a few more suspects linked to this network.

The scammers first befriended the Narikkuni youth and his friend through social media. They offered them fake online jobs and slowly extracted Rs 23 lakh from them in multiple stages. The gang ran this specific scam between May 1 and May 5 last year. They built trust with the victims using the Telegram app before looting the money.