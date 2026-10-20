Former Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 contestant Nilina has opened up about her relationship with Noby Binu. Here's what she revealed and why her comments are attracting attention among fans.

Nilina entered the house as one of the four wild card entries right after the first mass eviction in Bigg Boss Malayalam history. She gave off a very clear and confident vibe during her first day in the confession room. But soon after, viewers saw her getting into a love track with Noby. Now, the reality star is finally answering the big question: was the Noby-Nilina romance actually real? Nilina shared all the details while chatting on the Asianet show 'Line Cut with Anjana Nambiar'. She revealed that Noby actually said 'I love you' to her right before she left the house. She even admitted that missing Noby hurts her way more than the actual eviction.

People kept asking if her bond with Noby was true love or just a fake love track for the cameras. Nilina honestly replied that it was a mix of both. She explained that things started out purely as a joke. They noticed their growing closeness and joked about faking a romance, since the audience would expect it anyway. She also mentioned that Vedangi had warned her earlier about Noby trying to pull a love track with her.

She said they just brushed those warnings off as a joke back then. But somewhere between all that joking around, their bond turned into something totally different. She reached a point where she realized this was no longer a prank. They both were genuinely catching feelings. Nilina realized just how deep her feelings for Noby actually went. She looked into his eyes and knew he felt the exact same way. She confirmed again that Noby told her 'I love you' on the very day she got eliminated.