OTT releases this week, October 19-25, bring an exciting mix of movies and series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5, featuring crime thrillers, action dramas and returning favourites.

Looking for something new to watch this week? Several movies and web series are coming on OTT platforms between October 19 and 25, giving options for fans of crime thrillers, action dramas, animation and comedy. Here are some releases to add to your weekend watchlist, from Nani’s The Paradise to Manoj Bajpayee’s Gajab Raat.

1. The Paradise

Release date: October 22 Platform: Netflix

Nani is the lead in The Paradise, a Telugu period action drama, set in Secunderabad of the 1980s. The story is of a marginalized community battling discrimination, struggling for rights and of an unlikely leader emerging to lead the fight. This is one of the week's notable releases for South Indian cinema fans as it mixes social themes with action and drama.

2. Gajab Raat

Release date: October 23 Platform: Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Saqib Saleem feature in Gajab Raat, a crime thriller centred on a tense investigation. The story unfolds over a single night as a police officer navigates a murder case filled with suspense and difficult decisions. Viewers looking for a gripping mystery can put this Hindi title on their watchlist.

3. Chaar Yaar

Release date: October 22 Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Chaar Yaar is a Hindi crime drama, which depicts the story of four friends who get entangled in the crime world of Mumbai. Starring Purav Jha, the series explores topics such as friendship, loyalty and the fallout from choices made in a dangerous environment.

4. The Legend Of Hanuman Season 7

Release date: October 23 Platform: JioHotstar

The popular animated mythology series returns with its seventh season. Following Hanuman's journey and his battle against evil, the show offers a family-friendly option for viewers who enjoy Indian mythology and animated storytelling.

5. Lupin Part 4

Release date: October 23 Platform: Netflix

Omar Sy returns as Assane Diop in the fourth part of the French crime thriller Lupin. The new instalment continues the character's story as he faces fresh challenges involving deception, danger and elaborate schemes.

With a mix of Indian dramas and international favourites, this week's OTT lineup offers plenty of options for your next movie night.