Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi made headlines after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance at the Kunjapuri Mela. The incident sparked controversy over his singing and on-stage conduct.

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi found himself at the centre of a controversy after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal on Sunday, October 18. The incident took place during a cultural programme organised as part of the Navratri celebrations and has since drawn attention on social media.

Who Is Daler Mehndi?

Daler Mehndi is a popular Indian Punjabi pop singer known for his energetic performances, distinctive voice and high-energy music. He rose to fame in the 1990s with songs such as Bolo Ta Ra Ra and Tunak Tunak Tun, which became widely popular among music lovers.

Over the years, he has also contributed to Bollywood music, with tracks such as Na Na Na Na Na Re and Rang De Basanti. His energetic stage presence and recognisable singing style have made him a familiar name in the Indian music industry.

Why Was Daler Mehndi’s Performance Stopped?

According to media reports, the controversy began when Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendranagar, Uttarakhand. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, who was present at the event, walked onto the stage and openly questioned the singer’s performance.

Reports said some audience members were unhappy with the show, raising concerns about the singer’s vocal delivery and the apparent use of recorded vocals. The minister also questioned whether the singer was performing live as expected.

During the confrontation, Uniyal criticised Mehndi and questioned why he had been invited if he was unable to sing properly. He also reminded the singer that the event was connected to the Navratri celebrations and the worship of Goddess Durga.

The minister further alleged that Mehndi had consumed alcohol before performing. However, this allegation has not been independently verified.

What Happened During the On-Stage Confrontation?

A video of the incident has circulated on social media, showing the minister confronting Mehndi in front of the audience. The singer can be seen requesting the minister to leave the stage as the exchange unfolds.

The incident reportedly left several attendees disappointed, as many had gathered to watch the singer perform live. According to reports, the event organisers later said Mehndi’s team had attributed his performance difficulties to ill health.

Neither the allegation of alcohol consumption nor the concerns over the performance should be treated as established fact without further verification.

The incident has since sparked a debate over live performances, audience expectations and the conduct expected at religious and cultural events. As the video continues to circulate online, the controversy has brought renewed attention to Daler Mehndi’s appearance at the Kunjapuri Mela.