Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 contestant Eldho has spoken about Tashi, drawing attention from fans of the reality show. Here's what to know about his comments and the latest buzz surrounding the contestants.

Eldho shared some very touching memories about his co-contestant Tashi from the Bigg Boss house. He said that Tashi kept some food aside for him, and this gesture really touched his heart. He explained that this happened when they were actually fighting with each other. He also mentioned that he has never told Tashi about this incident.

"Tashi is the person I fought with the most and spoke to the least inside the Bigg Boss house. We had the maximum number of arguments. But one specific incident always comes to my mind when I think about Tashi. We had a big fight and we were not talking at all. We were guarding the prize jars because they had candies inside. We did not get our food on time that day. Tashi chopped the eggplants. Tashi was taking something out of the microwave and giving it to others while cooking. My jar was kept right next to Tashi's jar. I was standing a little far away. Tashi realized that I was feeling hungry. Tashi took two pieces of fried eggplant and placed them on top of my jar."

"We were not even on talking terms, but that act of saving food for me really touched my heart. Tashi showed so much care despite our rivalry, and that makes this a very special memory for me. I always like people who share their food with others. I felt it was a very nice thing to do. I have not told Tashi about this yet," Eldho said in his video. Many fans are now dropping comments under Eldho's video. Some users wrote that only people with a good heart can actually see the goodness in others.