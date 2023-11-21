Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit honoured with 'Special Recognition for Bharatiya Cinema' award; read details

    54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI): The nine-day star-studded festival kickstarted on Monday, November 20, at the Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was honoured with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award 

    IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit honoured with 'Special Recognition for Bharatiya Cinema' award; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    Madhuri Dixit received the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. On Monday, November 20, the nine-day star-studded extravaganza began at the Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Madhuri received the 'Special Recognition for Bharatiya Cinema' award at the 54th International Film Festival of India.

    Union Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur praised the actor for her 'unparalleled skill' in a social media post.

    He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds (sic)."

    He added, "Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award to the talented , charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy (sic)."

    Also Read: International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das bags award for comedy

    About the 54th IFFI Awards
    Among those attending the event are Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shreya Ghoshal, Shantanu Moitra, and Sukhwinder Singh.

    According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the British film 'Catching Dust' has been chosen as the opening film for the 54th IFFI, with 'The Featherweight' as the closing picture. 

    Also Read: Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika starrer banned in THESE countries

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor bags directorate award for her contribution to Indian television ATG

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor bags directorate award for her contribution to Indian television

    International Emmys 2023: Rocket Boys's Jim Sarbh loses Best Actor award to The Responder's Martin Freeman RBA

    International Emmys 2023: Rocket Boys's Jim Sarbh loses Best Actor award to The Responder's Martin Freeman

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das bags award for comedy; shares it with Nicola Coughlan of Derry Girls ATG

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das bags award for comedy; shares it with Nicola Coughlan of Derry Girls

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika starrer banned in THESE countries rkn

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika starrer banned in THESE countries

    Anupamaa update: Anuj surprises Anupama by bringing Ba and Babuji home; Read more ATG

    Anupamaa update: Anuj surprises Anupama by bringing Ba and Babuji home; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta anr

    Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta; 7 injured

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor bags directorate award for her contribution to Indian television ATG

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor bags directorate award for her contribution to Indian television

    Flight services from Shimoga Airport to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad begin soon; see details vkp

    Flight services from Shimoga Airport to Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad begin soon; see details

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Yeh kab hua BJP reacts to Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi died for country gaffe gcw

    'Yeh kab hua?': BJP reacts to Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Rahul Gandhi died for country' gaffe

    International Emmys 2023: Rocket Boys's Jim Sarbh loses Best Actor award to The Responder's Martin Freeman RBA

    International Emmys 2023: Rocket Boys's Jim Sarbh loses Best Actor award to The Responder's Martin Freeman

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon