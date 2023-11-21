IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit honoured with 'Special Recognition for Bharatiya Cinema' award; read details

54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI): The nine-day star-studded festival kickstarted on Monday, November 20, at the Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was honoured with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award

Madhuri Dixit received the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. On Monday, November 20, the nine-day star-studded extravaganza began at the Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Madhuri received the 'Special Recognition for Bharatiya Cinema' award at the 54th International Film Festival of India.

Union Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur praised the actor for her 'unparalleled skill' in a social media post.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds (sic)."

He added, "Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award to the talented , charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy (sic)."

Also Read: International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das bags award for comedy

About the 54th IFFI Awards

Among those attending the event are Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shreya Ghoshal, Shantanu Moitra, and Sukhwinder Singh.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the British film 'Catching Dust' has been chosen as the opening film for the 54th IFFI, with 'The Featherweight' as the closing picture.

Also Read: Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika starrer banned in THESE countries